WWE Reveals Two Competitors For Next Week’s NXT Triple Threat Qualifier

WWE continues the build towards NXT TakeOver XXX, which will feature a highly anticipated ladder match to decide the fate of the vacant NXT North American Championship.

A series of triple threat matches have been playing out on Wednesday nights, with the Australian big man Bronson Reed and the creepily eccentric Dexter Lumis qualifying for the ladder match.

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will see another qualifier between Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and the debuting Ridge Holland from NXT UK. WWE has also announced KUSHIDA and Cameron Grimes for next week’s triple threat, with the third to be announced later.

NXT TakeOver XXX airs live on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 22.