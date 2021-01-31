The most personal WWE rivalry of 2020 will be renewed this Sunday night at the very start of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

As announced on the FS1 return of WWE Backstage, the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton will start the Royal Rumble match from the dreaded number one position. The “Rated-R Superstar” Edge will make his return at number two.

Edge shocked the world in the 2020 men’s Rumble match, marking his return to the ring for the first time in nine years. He and Orton faced each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at Backlash. Edge had to take time off to rehab an injury sustained during the match.

Only two names have ever won the Rumble match from the number one position: Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004. Vince McMahon won from number two in 1999, as did Rey Mysterio in 2006.

Join us for live coverage of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.