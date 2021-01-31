WWE
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The most personal WWE rivalry of 2020 will be renewed this Sunday night at the very start of the men’s Royal Rumble match.
As announced on the FS1 return of WWE Backstage, the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton will start the Royal Rumble match from the dreaded number one position. The “Rated-R Superstar” Edge will make his return at number two.
Edge shocked the world in the 2020 men’s Rumble match, marking his return to the ring for the first time in nine years. He and Orton faced each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at Backlash. Edge had to take time off to rehab an injury sustained during the match.
Only two names have ever won the Rumble match from the number one position: Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004. Vince McMahon won from number two in 1999, as did Rey Mysterio in 2006.
Join us for live coverage of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 130: Consequences of the WWE Network/Peacock Deal
Dan is back, for the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, to break down the good and bad of the $1 billion WWE Network/Peacock deal. Listen here:
As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.
Want to be a part of the show? Email us at [email protected]!
Backstage News On John Cena’s Status For WrestleMania 37
John Cena will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 for at least one night of the two-night spectacle in Tampa, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
What Cena will be doing on the show, or his opponent if he wrestles a match, have not yet been decided. Sources apparently told the Observer that “there’s never been a situation where this late in the game so little has been locked in and even teased on television”.
Cena appeared at WrestleMania 36 in a very bizarre but generally well-liked cinematic experience with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. 2020 was the first year in his career where the 16-time world champion did not wrestle a traditional match.
Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return On Friday Night Smackdown
The Monster Among Men is back!
Braun Strowman made his return to the ring this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, laying waste to a whole field of potential competitors just 48 hours prior to the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.
Strowman has not been seen since the night after Survivor Series when he headbutted Adam Pearce, irate over not being granted a WWE Championship opportunity after rallying Team Raw to victory.
WWE played their sparingly used “quarterly brand to brand invitational” card on tonight’s show, sending several members of the Monday Night Raw roster over to help heat things up before Sunday’s Rumble match.
AJ Styles, The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus also made appearances in addition to Strowman.
While he has not been officially confirmed by WWE at this time, we assume this means the Monster will be in the Royal Rumble match this year, making him an immediate threat. Strowman has already eliminated 30 men in just five Rumble appearances.
