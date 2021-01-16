WWE
Reigns To Defend Universal Title At Royal Rumble … But Not Against Adam Pierce, Major Stipulation Added
Kevin Owens is back for round three.
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown featured a contract signing for the Universal Championship match at WWE’s upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
The incumbent champion Roman Reigns demanded a series of changes throughout the broadcast, ultimately deciding on a Last Man Standing match as he final stipulation for the bout.
However, when it finally came time to sign on the dotted line, WWE producer Adam Pierce claimed that an “old injury” had flared up, and he was no longer medically cleared to compete. Enter Kevin Owens, who accepted the Last Man Standing match on his behalf.
Reigns defeated Owens in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at last month’s TLC pay-per-view, and again in a Steel Cage match on Smackdown. Both times the champion’s cousin Jey Uso was heavily responsible for the outcome.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
WWE SMACKDOWN
JANUARY 15, 2021
We start the show with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reading through the contract for the match between Reigns & Pierce. Heyman says that the match needs a stipulation that will allow Roman to be him and to also teach Adam Pierce about fear and respect. He tells Roman Roman that he will take the contract back to Pierce and to consider this handled.
IN RING SEGMENT
Before the match, Jey Uso gets on the mic and he says that he and Roman Reigns are the ones calling the shots. They are the head of the table, and not Pierce, Kevin Owens, or anyone from the WWE Universe. But he says that people need to be thanking Roman for everything that’s provided. Hey says that Roman is the one making Smackdown relevant. But as far as himself, Jey is entering himself into the Royal Rumble! He says he is going to win and go to RAW and take out either Drew McIntyre or Oldberg, or whoever it might be, because their bloodline IS the WWE.
Jey turns his attention to Nakamura, who said that he should be thanking Jey and Roman for allowing him to survive. But he needs to know that tonight he is going to own him. Nakamura comes out TO HIS OLD MUSIC and gets in the ring to tell Jey that if Roman is the big dog, Jey must be his little puppy! Jey gets mad and comes after Nakamura, but Nakamura meets him with a kick to the side of the head, and it looks like this match is starting now!
JEY USO vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Nakamura goes right after Jey, giving him right hands before locking him into a headlock. Jey pushes him off and then surprises Nakamura with a clothesline. Nakamura back up and tries for a kick, but Jey ducks, but Shinsuke surprises him with another kick! Nakamura starts to drive his knees to the side of Jey then locks in another rear chin lock, bringing Jey to the mat. He tosses Jey into the corner, but then we hear the music of…. Cesaro?
Cesaro makes his way to the ring as Nakamura has complete control of the match. Cesaro heads to commentary, and he says that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble. Jey runs at Nakamura, but Nakamura meets Jey with a kick to the face. He starts to punish him with some more kicks and then sends him off the ropes and hits a running knee. Jey on the ground and Nakamura hits a running knee to the face. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Jey Uso kicks out.
Nakamura starts to set up fo the reverse suplex, but Jey Uso hits Shinsuke with a couple of elbows before hitting a back suplex. Nakamura back up and Jey surprises him with a kick to the midsection and then a vicious neck breaker to Nakamua. He goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out. Jey Uso goes up top and tries for the splash, but Shinsuske gets the knees up! He gets up and runs after Jey, but Jey moves out of the way and Nakamura takes the post.
Uso rolls up Nakamura and puts his feet on the rope…..1……2……..3! But wait, the referee notices the feet on the ropes and waves off the count. Jey Uso starts to argue with the ref, which allows Nakamura to get a roll up! Jey Uso rolls through, but just looks up with enough time to see a Kinshasa hitting him in then face, for Nakamura to pick up the victory.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
(continued on next page…)
WWE
Reported Date For 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber PPV
The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is set to take place on Sunday, February 21 reports PWInsider.com. Apparently that is one week earlier than WWE had originally planned on holding the event.
That only leaves a three-week build between the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and the Elimination Chamber, which also means that most of the championship matches at WrestleMania 37 are likely to be known well ahead of time this year.
The 2020 event saw Shayna Baszler win a Chamber match for the right to challenge for the Raw Women’s title at WrestleMania, while The Miz and John Morrison retained the Smackdown Tag Team titles in a huge tag team Chamber match.
WWE
Drew McIntyre Assures Fans He Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble
Despite being tested positive for Coronavirus this week, Drew McIntyre has assured fans he will be part of WWE’s Royal Rumble.
The WWE Champion is currently scheduled to go one on one with Goldberg at the event on January 31. Obviously, his positive test has thrown that into doubt, however, the Scotsman has assured fans that he will be appearing and the match will happen.
Drew was a part of CES 2021 and he gave an update on his health as well as discussing the upcoming PPV.
“Like I mentioned on Monday, I’m one of the fortunate ones that aren’t experiencing any symptoms, but I just wanted to reinforce, WWE wanted to reinforce to everyone how important it is to continue to listen to all the health guidelines, to wear your mask, practice social distancing and thankfully we are so strict in regards to our testing that the test found out that I was — that I tested positive and that we couldn’t risk having me in the building around our employees, affect their health and perhaps affect one of their family members’ health that’s more of the high-risk category. But, thankfully I’m feeling good right now.
Absolutely none [questions if he’ll be at the Royal Rumble]. I will be there. I’m following the doctor’s protocol, I will be there. I’m gonna face Bill Goldberg, somebody I watched as a kid. Very exciting for me.” (h/t to ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions)
