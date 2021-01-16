Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.

Coverage begins at 8/7C!

WWE SMACKDOWN

JANUARY 15, 2021

We start the show with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reading through the contract for the match between Reigns & Pierce. Heyman says that the match needs a stipulation that will allow Roman to be him and to also teach Adam Pierce about fear and respect. He tells Roman Roman that he will take the contract back to Pierce and to consider this handled.

IN RING SEGMENT

Before the match, Jey Uso gets on the mic and he says that he and Roman Reigns are the ones calling the shots. They are the head of the table, and not Pierce, Kevin Owens, or anyone from the WWE Universe. But he says that people need to be thanking Roman for everything that’s provided. Hey says that Roman is the one making Smackdown relevant. But as far as himself, Jey is entering himself into the Royal Rumble! He says he is going to win and go to RAW and take out either Drew McIntyre or Oldberg, or whoever it might be, because their bloodline IS the WWE.

Jey turns his attention to Nakamura, who said that he should be thanking Jey and Roman for allowing him to survive. But he needs to know that tonight he is going to own him. Nakamura comes out TO HIS OLD MUSIC and gets in the ring to tell Jey that if Roman is the big dog, Jey must be his little puppy! Jey gets mad and comes after Nakamura, but Nakamura meets him with a kick to the side of the head, and it looks like this match is starting now!

JEY USO vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Nakamura goes right after Jey, giving him right hands before locking him into a headlock. Jey pushes him off and then surprises Nakamura with a clothesline. Nakamura back up and tries for a kick, but Jey ducks, but Shinsuke surprises him with another kick! Nakamura starts to drive his knees to the side of Jey then locks in another rear chin lock, bringing Jey to the mat. He tosses Jey into the corner, but then we hear the music of…. Cesaro?

Cesaro makes his way to the ring as Nakamura has complete control of the match. Cesaro heads to commentary, and he says that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble. Jey runs at Nakamura, but Nakamura meets Jey with a kick to the face. He starts to punish him with some more kicks and then sends him off the ropes and hits a running knee. Jey on the ground and Nakamura hits a running knee to the face. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Jey Uso kicks out.

Nakamura starts to set up fo the reverse suplex, but Jey Uso hits Shinsuke with a couple of elbows before hitting a back suplex. Nakamura back up and Jey surprises him with a kick to the midsection and then a vicious neck breaker to Nakamua. He goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out. Jey Uso goes up top and tries for the splash, but Shinsuske gets the knees up! He gets up and runs after Jey, but Jey moves out of the way and Nakamura takes the post.

Uso rolls up Nakamura and puts his feet on the rope…..1……2……..3! But wait, the referee notices the feet on the ropes and waves off the count. Jey Uso starts to argue with the ref, which allows Nakamura to get a roll up! Jey Uso rolls through, but just looks up with enough time to see a Kinshasa hitting him in then face, for Nakamura to pick up the victory.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

(continued on next page…)