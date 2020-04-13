Government officials from Orange County, FL held a press conference this afternoon to update locals on the current status of COVID-19.

During the Q&A portion of the presentation, Orange County mayor Jerry Demings was asked about why WWE was able to remain operational and continue to record content and broadcast television live from Orlando, despite stay-at-home sanctions in place for non-essential businesses.

Mayor Demings confirmed that although WWE was not originally included in the list of businesses allowed to remain open in Orange County – a list decided by the governor’s office – meeting were held between officials, and WWE was later deemed “essential”.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. WIth some conversation with the governor’s office, regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essentially business, and were therefor allowed to remain open.”

The mayor was also asked about the on-screen WWE employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and stated that he was not sure of the specifics or the individual in question, due to HIPAA privacy laws.

WWE released a statement on the matter claiming that the employee came into contact with friends in the medical industry after the WrestleMania tapings in Orlando, and was quarantined and in recovery before making contact with anyone in WWE.