ProWrestling.com

WWE Ruthless Aggression Series Two Confirmed For Fall

0
By onWWE

Following the overwhelming popularity of the first series, WWE has confirmed that WWE Ruthless Aggression will be returning for a second series in Fall.

The documentary series has been a big hit on the WWE Network in recent weeks, with episodes focusing on:

  • WWE/WWF name change
  • John Cena
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brand Split

Now we are set to see more this Fall, with new episodes being released. WWE put out a trailer to tease the new series, and season two looks set to focus on:

  • The Undertaker
  • Diva Search
  • Elimination Chamber/Money in the Bank
  • Tough Enough
  • OVW

Read More
Mark Henry Labels Randy Orton The "Best Heel" In The Industry