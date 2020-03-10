WWE Ruthless Aggression Series Two Confirmed For Fall

Following the overwhelming popularity of the first series, WWE has confirmed that WWE Ruthless Aggression will be returning for a second series in Fall.

The documentary series has been a big hit on the WWE Network in recent weeks, with episodes focusing on:

WWE/WWF name change

John Cena

Brock Lesnar

Brand Split

Now we are set to see more this Fall, with new episodes being released. WWE put out a trailer to tease the new series, and season two looks set to focus on:

The Undertaker

Diva Search

Elimination Chamber/Money in the Bank

Tough Enough

OVW