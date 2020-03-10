WWE Ruthless Aggression Series Two Confirmed For Fall

Following the overwhelming popularity of the first series, WWE has confirmed that WWE Ruthless Aggression will be returning for a second series in Fall.
The documentary series has been a big hit on the WWE Network in recent weeks, with episodes focusing on:
- WWE/WWF name change
- John Cena
- Brock Lesnar
- Brand Split
Now we are set to see more this Fall, with new episodes being released. WWE put out a trailer to tease the new series, and season two looks set to focus on:
- The Undertaker
- Diva Search
- Elimination Chamber/Money in the Bank
- Tough Enough
- OVW
God damn – I want this NOW!
Season 2 of Ruthless Aggression is coming this fall and it looks amazing.
Peep Booker T telling Triple H someone was going to get hurt before the first Elimination Chamber in ‘02… (spoiler, that person would be Triple H).
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 9, 2020