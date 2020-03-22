ProWrestling.com
wrestlemania 36

WWE Selling An Official “I Wasn’t There” WrestleMania Shirt

0
By onWWE

WWE is clearly making the best out of a bad situation in regards to WWE WrestleMania 36 being shown behind closed doors with their latest t-shirt.

WWE is now selling shirts that say “I Wasn’t There” to celebrate the fact there are no fans, making the most out of the situation.

Read More
Gronk Gets Physical On Smackdown, Advocates For Elias At WrestleMania