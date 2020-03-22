WWE Selling An Official “I Wasn’t There” WrestleMania Shirt

WWE is clearly making the best out of a bad situation in regards to WWE WrestleMania 36 being shown behind closed doors with their latest t-shirt.
WWE is now selling shirts that say “I Wasn’t There” to celebrate the fact there are no fans, making the most out of the situation.
#WrestleMania 36 will be historic event in #WWE history, and you won't be there! Declare to the world that you did your part and stayed home with a new “I Wasn’t There” tee at #WWEShop. #Smackdownhttps://t.co/8a60F8I5zs pic.twitter.com/jTwRwGVy60
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 21, 2020