WWE Set To Air Live Shows From Performance Center, Starting With Friday’s SmackDown

The oft-verified account WrestleVotes is reporting that the April 6th RAW and the April 8th NXT have been taped, but that WWE will be airing a live Smackdown on April 10th and a live RAW on April 13th. Both shows will take place in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

