WWE Shuts Down Performance Center Gym, Additional Precautions For TV Tapings

WWE is taking additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of its Superstars and crew while taping television at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the training facility’s weight room and gym are now completely closed down, even for those at the building for TV. Superstars are reportedly dressing for their matches outside of the normal locker room area, and essentially no one is allowed into the Performance Center unless they are directly involved in taping a match or segment.

As previously reported, WWE begun mandatory temperature checks and medical evaluations for anyone coming into the Performance Center at the start of April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also taken addition measures including rigorous cleaning protocols, changing the canvases and ropes in between matches, etc.

WWE is currently taping television roughly every two weeks, as the Raw and NXT go-home shows next week heading into Money in the Bank have already been filmed.