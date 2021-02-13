Below is the official WWE NXT Injury Report hosted by Matt Camp, following Wednesday night’s go-home episode heading into NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

A reminder that while some legitimate injuries have been reported this way by the company in the past, this weekly segment is generally considered to be for storyline purposes only.

Candice LeRae is considered “day-to-day” after injuring her neck thanks to a top rope Eclipse from Ember Moon. Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will advance to the finals of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after their victory over Candice and Indi Hartwell.

Tommaso Ciampa sustained an injury to his shoulder “that required attention”, after being powerbombed into the apron during he and Timothy Thatcher’s hard-fought semifinal Dusty Cup loss to the Grizzled Young Veterans. He is still cleared to compete.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Phantasma have both been cleared to compete after being discovered backstage brutally beaten at the hands of Karrion Kross, who has a date with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar this Sunday at TakeOver.

Kayden Carter is also considered “day-to-day” after being thrown off the entrance ramp by Xia Li. She and Kacy Catanzaro have been trying to talk some sense into Xia Li after her recent change in personality and alignment with the mysterious Mei Ying.