WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion

Former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker) has reportedly signed a contract with the WWE NXT brand. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.

Drake previously had a short one-year run in WWE developmental but was released in late 2014 citing differences with then-head coach Bill Demott. Soon after he signed with IMPACT Wrestling and spent four years there rising up the roster, winning the King of the Mountain and IMPACT World Tag Team titles, in addition to the world title.

In 20219 Drake signed with the National Wrestling Alliance and became a mainstay on their weekly NWA Powerrr series. He later won the NWA World Tag Team Championships alongside “The Cowboy” James Storm.