Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for WWE’s Hell In A Cell and will see the build continue to take shape. Here’s what’s announced so far:

– Roman Reigns explains the consequences

During the build-up to his WWE Hell In A Cell match with Jey Uso, Roman Reigns promised that their match would have hue consequences. While an I Quit stipulation was added to that, tonight the Tribal Chief is going to further explain exactly what those consequences are.

– Will Bayley sign the contract?

Bayley is also scheduled to defend her title on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell, but unlike her opponent, Sasha Banks, she hasn’t signed a contract yet. Tonight there will be a segment to determine whether she finally puts pen to paper.

It’s worth noting that WWE SmackDown will be on FS1 for one night only this evening due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX.