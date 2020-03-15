WWE SmackDown 3/13 Viewership Second-Highest Of The Year

Despite the fact there were no fans in attendance at the WWE Performance Center for WWE SmackDown this week, the blue brand got great viewership.

According to overnight numbers from ShowBuzz Daily, the March 13 episode of SmackDown averaged 2.588 million viewers, up from the 2.452 million viewers the previous week.

This makes it the second most-watched episode of 2020 so far. The only episode to draw more was the February 28 episode, which averaged at 2.716 million viewers.

Obviously, this was a very unique episode of the blue brand due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, WWE’s decision to provide entertainment during a difficult time has clearly worked out for them and was something that many people obviously wanted at the time.