WWE SmackDown 5/1 Viewership Below Two Million; Lowest Of 2020

It’s bad news for team blue this week as the viewership figures for WWE SmackDown continue to a dropdown. This week saw WWE SmackDown’s lowest viewership of the year so far.

According to overnight numbers released by Showbuzz Daily, the May 1 episode of SmackDown averaged 1.918 million viewers.

This is down from last week, which gained 2.014 million viewers. Not only is this the lowest number for the show in 2020, but it is the second-lowest since WWE SmackDown moved to FOX back in the fall of 2019. The lowest viewed show came on October 25, which aired on FOX Sports 1 for one week.

This week saw two Money In The Bank qualifiers take place with Otis and Dolph Ziggler main eventing the episode, while Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and The New Day all featured throughout.