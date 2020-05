It’s good news for WWE SmackDown this week as the viewership for the show has risen, making this the second week in a row that there’s been a growth for the blue brand.

According to overnight numbers by Showbuzz Daily, the May 15 episode of SmackDown averaged 2.042 million viewers, up slightly from last week’s 2.040 million viewers. This is the first time SmackDown’s viewership went up in consecutive weeks since the February 21 and 28 episodes.