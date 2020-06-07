WWE SmackDown 6/5 Viewership Drops Under Two Million Viewers

According to overnight numbers released by Showbuzz Daily the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.935 million viewers, which was down from 2.150 million last week.

This is the lowest that the blue brand has scored since May 1 episode of the show which averaged 1.918 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, the show drew a 0.5 rating, which is also down from last week’s 0.55 rating. Between ABC, CBS, CW, FOX and NBC, SmackDown was the third-highest rated show on primetime. The show also drew a 0.65 rating in the 25-54 demographic.

This week’s episode of the show did see a major title change take place as Bayley and Sasha Banks became two-time Women’s Champions by defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.