WWE SmackDown 7/10 Viewership Rises From All-Time Low Previously

It’s positive news for the blue brand this week as the WWE SmackDown viewership has risen from the record-low that the show had the previous week.

Last week was the lowest viewership for a show live on FOX, but WWE did bounce back with better viewership figures this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 1.905 million viewers, which is up from the 1.776 million viewers the July 3 episode averaged. The July 3 episode drew the lowest viewership ever for an episode of SmackDown televised on the FOX Network, beating the 1.918 million viewers the May 1 episode drew.