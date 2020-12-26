WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day

The Christmas Day edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown did major numbers on FOX, ending 2020 with the best overnight viewership of the entire year.

Smackdown averaged 3.336 million viewers on December 25, up from 1.030 million on FS1 the week before.

Most of the show’s surprising leap in the numbers came from a strong lead-in from the NFL. The first hour was watched by 4.097 million for the Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Hour two fell to 2.574 million.