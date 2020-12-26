Connect with us

WWE

WWE Smackdown Draws Huge Overnight Numbers On Christmas Day

Published

52 mins ago

on

Roman Reigns

The Christmas Day edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown did major numbers on FOX, ending 2020 with the best overnight viewership of the entire year.

Smackdown averaged 3.336 million viewers on December 25, up from 1.030 million on FS1 the week before.


Most of the show’s surprising leap in the numbers came from a strong lead-in from the NFL. The first hour was watched by 4.097 million for the Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns. Hour two fell to 2.574 million.

Danny Hodge Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Published

4 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

By

Photo: WWE

Danny Hodge, one of the United States’ all-time great amatuer wrestlers and an accomplished professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 88.

Born Daniel Allen Hodge from Perry, Oklahoma, he went undefeated with 46 wins for the University of Oklahoma throughout his college career. He was a three-time Big Seven conference champion winning the NCAA title all three years. He competed in three Olympics, winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle in 1956.


Hodge is a member of the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame and received the Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cauliflower Alley Club in 2004.

Our condolences are with the family, friends and fans of a truly once-in-a-generation level athlete.

WWE

Seth Rollins Returning To Friday Night Smackdown

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

By

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will make his return on the New Year’s Day edition of Friday Night Smackdown next week, live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

Rollins was last seen in the 2020 men’s Survivor Series match, where he sacrificed himself “for the greater good”, allowing Sheamus to hit him with a Brogue Kick en route to Team Raw’s clean sweep over the blue brand.


It was known ahead of time that Rollins was expected to take some time off in December, as his fiance Becky Lynch gave birth to their first child, but that he would only be gone for a short period of time.

WWE

First Name Officially Announced For 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Published

16 hours ago

on

Dec 26, 2020

By

WWE Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan became the first WWE Superstar to officially declare himself as an entrant in the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match, making the announcement this evening on Friday Night Smackdown. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, January 31 inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field.

