WWE Merida Live Event Results

12/2/17

Merida, Mexico

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

WWE put on a show in Merida, Mexico, last night featuring the WWE SmackDown Live roster and the live crowd was treated to four championship matches.

With the blue brand gearing towards WWE Clash of Champions, every title being on the line is a theme that WWE is clearly focusing on, but championship matches at house shows are common.

Below are the results of the show:

(1) Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn.

(2) Mojo Rawley and Erick Rowan def. Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger.

(3) Randy Orton def. Rusev.

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match

(4) Charlotte def. Natalya to retain.

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Match

(5) The Usos def. The New Day and Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable to retain.

United States Championship Match

(6) Baron Corbin def. Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Sin Cara to retain.

WWE Championship Match

(7) AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal to retain the World Title.