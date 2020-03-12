WWE Smackdown Moved To Orlando Performance Center Due To Coronavirus, Fans Barred From Attending

Due to the rising concern of the global pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus), WWE has joined the numerous organizations shutting down major events this week.

Confirming reports, Friday Night Smackdown will now air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, retaining its usual timeslot on FOX. Unlike Wednesday’s episode of NXT, which took place at the P.C. due to a scheduling conflict at its regular venue, only “essential personnel” will be in attendance for the show.