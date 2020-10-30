Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will see all the fallout from WWE Hell In A Cell take place as well as the build for WWE Survivor Series starting.

With Roman Reigns still holding the Universal Championship after defending inside Hell in a Cell, the Tribal Chief is set to force Jey Uso to suffer the consequences of his defeat. He had previously stated that Jey would be exiled from the family, so it remains to be seen how that will be done.

As well as that, there will be all the fallout from Otis losing his Money in the Bank briefcase, and Sasha Banks becoming the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The blue brand will also have to start preparing for WWE Survivor Series, and while it isn’t confirmed there is a good chance that the Survivor Series teams will start taking shape.