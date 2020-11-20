WWE SmackDown Preview (11/20): WWE Survivor Series Build Up, Rollins Vs. Murphy

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series, making it a must-see episode of the blue brand. Here is what you can expect from the show tonight:

– Murphy vs Seth Rollins

The only actual match that has been confirmed will see Seth Rollins take on his former protege, Murphy as he continues his babyface turn after aligning with the Mysterio family.

– Roman Reigns Responds To Drew McIntyre

After the shocking WWE Championship match on WWE Raw this week, Roman Reigns has a brand new opponent for WWE Survivor Series. You can expect the Universal Champion and Paul Heyman to react to that news during the show.

– Survivor Series Teams Confirmed

At this moment, neither the men’s or women’s teams for WWE SmackDown have been filled. The male team currently consists of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and King Corbin, meaning there will be one more man added tonight.

Similarly, there are members needed for the women’s team, as there is currently only three women on that side. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott currently make up that team, so there are two slots to fill there.