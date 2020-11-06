Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is set to be an important one, with Sasha Banks set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks is set to defend her title tonight for the first time since winning it at WWE Hell In A Cell. She will be going one on one with former champion and bitter rival, Bayley, in what is certainly a highly anticipated match.

– WWE Survivor Series Build

With WWE Survivor Series right around the corner, you can expect the build towards that event to continue. While not confirmed, it is likely more team members will be announced for the women’s and men team.

– Jey Uso’s Heel Turn Aftermath

Last week saw WWE SmackDown end in a shocking fashion as Jey Uso turned heel, joining forces with Roman Reigns after months of bitter words between them. Tonight will see the aftermath of that decision take place and reveal what is next for both men.

– Carmella Competes

Carmella is also set to make her in-ring return tonight on WWE SmackDown, marking her first appearance in the ring since her recent gimmick change.