WWE SmackDown Preview (12/18): First-Ever ‘Sami Awards,’ Carmella’s Champagne Toast

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC, and several segments have already been confirmed for the show.

– The Sami-Awards

While WWE might be bringing back the Slammy Awards, tonight will see the first-ever ‘Sami-Awards’ take place.

From WWE:

Thursday night on Twitter, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced that, because the Dec. 23 Slammy Awards were going to be “clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites,” he will be hosting the first annual Sami Awards on Friday Night SmackDown. The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites. That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS!

The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people! https://t.co/Ci41EQ807K — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020 What will be the result when the self-professed “Champion of the People” presents an awards show that he feels reflects “the true will” of the WWE Universe.

– Carmella’s Champagne Toast

Carmella is set to go one on one with Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at WWE TLC. However, before that happens, she will be having a champagne toast in order to build towards the match.