WWE SmackDown Preview (2/19): Six-Man Tag Team Match, Elimination Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the go-home show for the WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday, but what can we expect?

Six-Man Tag Team Action

In typical WWE style, there is currently only one match announced for the show tonight, but it is a blockbuster main event. The match is a six-man tag that will see the competitors for the Elimination Chamber compete, with Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Kevin Owens battling Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn.

As well as that, Roman Reigns will likely have a presence, commenting on the upcoming Chamber match, while there will likely be progression between Big E and Apollo Crews, in their current rivalry.