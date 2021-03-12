WWE
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/12): WWE Fastlane Contract Signing & The KO Show
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will see the continuation of the build towards WWE Fastlane, with several segments already confirmed.
- Contract Signing
After winning the steel cage match last week, Daniel Bryan officially became the number one contender for the Universal Championship. He will compete against Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane, and tonight, they sign the contract to make that match official.
- The KO Show
Kevin Owens will be on hand to host the latest edition of his talk show, The KO Show, where his guests have been confirmed as WWE WrestleMania 37 opponents, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.
- Big E Returns
After several weeks out of action due to an assault by Apollo Crews, Intercontinental Champion, Big E will be making his return to WWE SmackDown tonight. But what will the champion have to say, and will the new version of Apollo respond?
Results
3/11 WWE NXT UK Results: Tyler Bate vs Dave Mastiff, Mixed Tag Team Main Event, Teoman Arrives
WWE NXT UK Results
March 11, 2021
* * *
Heritage Cup Rules Match
Tyler Bate def. Dave Mastiff
Bate spent most of the 1st round intentionally locking up with the big man just to prove he can match strength with a man twice his size. Lots of grappling and tests of strength. He picked up the pace a bit with round two, and managed to catch the “Bomber” with a sunset flip pin from the second rope to score the first decision.
Bate changed his game up in the 3rd, setting in with a flurry of kicks and stiff right hands, floating around his opponent with quick footwork. Mastiff rocked him with rights and elbow shots of his own, reversing an Airplane Spin with a crucifix pin to tie up the score 1-1.
Mastiff dominated the 4th round tossing around Bate with ease. He hit two powerslams and a sick powerbomb, but it wasn’t quite enough. Mastiff took Bate to the floor and whipped him back and forth between the ring apron and the barricade, over and over again.
More of the same in the 5th as the big man whipped him from post to post, before hurling Bate clear across the ring with a release German suplex. Bate caught him with an enzuigiri and struggled with his bad back, before eventually getting Mastiff up for the Airplane Spin. A corkscrew splash connected from the top for the 1-2-3 with seconds left in the round.
𝑨 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒚𝒓𝒊𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒘𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔.@Real_Valkyrie#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/bjFeFZOAAN
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Teoman def. Danny Jones
Unfortunately for poor Danny Boy this was essentially a prolonged squash match to showcase the new signee Teoman. Jones had two moments of attempted offense. The first time he got in two forearms, and was immediately nailed with a stiff running knee. The second time he reversed a hold and actually hit a Backstabber, but Teoman quickly took out his knees with a low dropkick. Teoman continued to ruthlessly attack the knee before slapping on a crossface for the tapout.
CONSEQUENCES…@EddieDennis1986#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/1agpI5uNOM
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan def. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews
Flash and Williams got things going with some very smooth chain grappling, just about coming up even each time. Jordan kept trying to get his partner to calm down and focus on wrestling instead of the need to be super aggressive and take cheap shots. This has been an ongoing issue between these two. Flash and Andrews ended up isolating Jordan and working him over for several minutes. He eventually come back with a shotgun drop and jumping neckbreaker, allowing Williams to tag himself in and clean house.
Andrews hit a tiger feint kick on one, rolling into an Asai Moonsault off the apron to take out the other. Jordan caught him with a killer superkick, but Andrews roared back to life and responded with the Stundog Millionaire for a very close nearfall. Williams got the tag and went back and forth with Flash trading big moves. In the end he grabbed a hold of the referee’s jersey, using the back of his boot to low blow Flash. Satellite DDT for the 1-2-3.
Jordan saw the finish go down after being knocked off the apron, and gave his partner an earful for cheating to win again.
After losing the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles, what's next for #GALLUS? pic.twitter.com/Cao1n7NjeT
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 12, 2021
NXT UK Champion WALTER will make a statement next week.
Ben Carter has a new name. Welcome Nathan Frazer!
"And with a brand new start comes a brand new name. NATHAN FRAZER will become a champion."@WWEFrazer#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KMK5yyuTru
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Mixed Tag Team Match
Piper Niven & Jack Starz def. Jinny & Joseph Conners
Standard WWE rules here. The men wrestle the men, the women wrestle the women. Tags automatically bring in the corresponding opponent on the other side.
Niven wanted to start things off but Jinny refused. Conners took Starz to the mat, using a pretty serious size advantage to toss him around. He talked a bit too much trash and Starz caught him with a series of armdrags. He targeted the arm transitioning into various submissions, Conners powered him up over his head, but Starz turned it into a sunset flip pin for two.
The ladies tagged in and Niven quickly took Jinny down and hit a running senton. Conners immediately tagged himself back in to save his partner, but Starz blindsided him with a dropkick and set in with wild rights and lefts. Jinny took a cheap shot on him from the apron, allowing Conners to drop him hard on the apron and slow things down a bit. Powerslam. Vertical suplex. Tilt-a-whirl side slam for two.
Things eventually devolved in a slugfest between the men and Starz surprised Conners with a dropkick to make the hot tag. Niven finally got her hands on Jinny and tossed her around the ring with big back body drops and a running crossbody. Jinny fired back with stiff elbow strikes, but Niven grabbed her by the hair and nearly KO’d her with a headbutt. Conners got in her face and screamed about Niven being nothing but a commoner. Niven slapped him across the face and delivered the Viper Driver! She hoisted up Starz and dropped him down on top of Conners for the 1-2-3!
AEW
Paul Wight Reveals Another WWE Legend He’d Like To See In AEW
Christian Cage may have just signed with AEW, but Paul Wight has revealed another WWE legend he would like to see join the company.
Wight (f.k.a Big Show) is another of AEW’s newest signings, and he will be getting put to work from next week as the color commentator for AEW’s new show, AEW Dark: Elevation. He got the chance to tease AEW’s new signing, which was revealed to be Christian Cage, but he wants another legend to join them.
When speaking with Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast, Wight revealed there’s another big man he wants to join him.
“Honestly, there’s one guy I miss all the time, but I don’t know if he’s going to wrestle again is Mark Henry. I love him. He’s still got it. Mark would be amazing here because he’s got an eye for finding talent. And that’s the thing about Mark that a lot of people don’t know, because the way his character is done on TV and all that. There’s so much depth to that man. He’s a lot smarter than people know. He knows everyone under the sun and he’s got a Rolodex full of athletes that he’s helped get better, train better, become wrestlers, get into colleges that they want to go to, get tryout for pro teams that they want to go to… He’s just… unbelievable. His heart is so big the way he gives to athletes and helps athletes. For me, personally, I’d love Mark here.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
WWE
WWE WrestleMania 37 Card Reportedly “Back To Square One”
It appears that WWE is nowhere near ready for WWE WrestleMania 37, at least in terms of a match card according to a recent report.
WrestleVotes has reported that the current card for the two-night event next month is now “back to square one.” The report added that even by Vince McMahon’s standards, this is bad.
Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 11, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 will be a two-day event this year, taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10th & 11th. So far, only two matches have been confirmed for the show, which are as follows:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship Match)
- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
