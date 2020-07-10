WWE Smackdown Preview: New Day Defend The Tag Titles, Jeff Hardy On MizTV & More

The road to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules continues tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, with one big title match and a Money in the Bank replay already announced for the show. Join us for live coverage starting at 8PM ET.

On deck for Smackdown tonight is…

— The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston put the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on the line against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Kings of Strong-Style have been racking up wins, and just last week Nakamura actually picked up a singles victory over former Kofi Kingston.

— While the titles will not be on the line, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will get their hands on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks tonight in a non-title tag match. Cross will be challenging Bayley dos straps for the blue brand belt at The Horror Show, so this will be an interesting look ahead at what we can expect from Extreme Rules.

— The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy will be the special guest on MizTV with The Miz and John Morrison. He’s headed for a rematch with Sheamus next Sunday, and defeated Morrison in singles competition last week.

— With many stars missing the last set of television tapings due to a COVID-19 scare, WWE will be running the match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman from Money in the Bank in its entirety.