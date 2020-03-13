WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

March 13th, 2020

TRIPLE H WELCOMES US TO SMACKDOWN

We kick off tonight’s WWE SmackDown with a message from Triple H who officially welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center, putting over what the environment has to offer. The Game says tonight will be different from any show, and he asks fans to relax and let WWE what they do best.

Michael Cole then welcomes us to the show, which is an empty arena show. This is quite the visual in comparison to what we would normally expect. It is also worth noting, that Triple H is on commentary tonight with Michael Cole.

"Sit back, relax, and if you can, forget about the world around you, and let us put a smile on your face. WELCOME TO #SmackDown on @FOXTV!" – @TripleH

SASHA BANKS & BAYLEY KICK OFF SMACKDOWN

Bayley kicks things off by saying they’re the face of SmackDown as Sasha Banks says it doesn’t matter if there are 10,000 fans or no fans. She says the Performance Center is the house that they built, and Bayley thanks Hunter for having us back as they ask where Paige is.

Michael Cole tells us that Paige says she had travel issues. Sasha says the women’s division is all jealous, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross make their way out. Alexa says it doesn’t look like Paige will be here, and she notes how she called out the Kabuki Warriors, but all she got was strange tweets. Nikki Cross and Alexa challenge the duo, and the match is official.

SASHA BANKS & BAYLEY vs NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS

Nikki Cross and Bayley lock up early with Cross dominating as Alexa Bliss tags in and attacks the chest of Bayley. Bliss then catches Bayley with a big slap to the face, but Sasha pulls her out of the ring to stop Bliss continuing the attack.

However, Cross then dives over the steps to attack Banks and as that happens, Bliss hits a dropkick to Bayley. However, we return from commercial break and the heels have taken control. However, Banks goes for a punch and Bliss replied with a huge slap of her own.

Bayley returns and happily mocks Bliss, but Sasha returns and delivers a huge slap of her own. Banks then delivers a huge dropkick and begins to work on the back of Alexa. Bliss finally makes her way out of the situation, but Banks immediately sends her back to their corner as they continue to isolate Alexa.

Bliss catches Bayley with an elbow and then avoids the double knees to tag in Nikki Cross. The Scottish wrestler bursts into the match by attacking Sasha and she gets a near fall. Cross goes for several roll-ups, but it doesn’t happen.

Cross then connects with a huge crossbody, but as Bayley tries to get into the ring, Bliss responds with a slap. However, Asuka then appears out of nowhere to attack Alexa Bliss on the outside, and the distraction works as Sasha locks in the Bank Statement to make Nikki tap.

Winner: Sasha Banks & Bayley

ROMAN REIGNS INTERVIEW

Michael Cole welcomes the Big Dog, Roman Reigns to the show for an interview. Cole asks how weird his entrance with, Roman admits it was weird, but says it is cool to be back. He adds it’s been a crazy year with highs and lows, but as long as he is healthy, that is what has been driving him.

Roman says it feels good to be back towards the main event. Cole says many people don’t believe Roman deserves the main event, he counters it with a question, and asks if he can main event every night of the full year, why shouldn’t he headline the main show?

Roman says nobody in WWE has the level of commitment that he has and he isn’t bowing down to anybody. Cole points out that Goldberg said he would bulldoze him, and Roman admits he has a lot of respect for him. He puts over Goldberg as an icon and says we don’t have time for part-timers.

Roman says he has eaten from the WWE table his entire life and that this isn’t about one move, he has busted his ass and at WrestleMania, he is going to whoop Goldberg’s ass and take the Universal Championship back to set this place right.

JEFF HARDY RETURNS

Backstage, Kayla Braxton is shown with the Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn. Kayla points out they have been bumped for this scheduled interview, and he says they have to celebrate instead. However, Jeff Hardy appears instead and he says he is as happy to be back as possible.

Hardy says he is glad to be back as he has more to do in WWE, and King Corbin shows up and says things have changed. Corbin says Jeff is going to walk in a straight line tonight or say the alphabet backwards. However, Jeff says he has a big match tonight… against Corbin.

Elias then shows up and says he never forgets, and he has written a song about Corbin. But the King simply walks away with Elias saying he has no idea what is coming.

