WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

March 20th, 2020

ROB GRONKOWSKI ARRIVES

We kick off tonight’s WWE SmackDown with Rob Gronkowski, who is the host of this year’s two-night WWE WrestleMania 36. However, before we get him out, Mojo Rawley is here slapping Michael Cole around again, stating that he needs to get hyped.

Mojo then does a really obnoxious introduction and Gronk then makes his way out doing some…interesting dancing. Gronk says he has been watching since the second grade, and he has been watching from the FCW Arena to support Mojo Rawley.

He says he has been to sold-out WrestleMania’s and now he will host one with nobody around, but he is hyped. Mojo says he is here to watch Gronk’s back and Gronk says he also has his back. The two men then hit each other with chops until King Corbin makes his way out.

He says Gronk is setting himself up for failure by taking advice from Mojo, but as King he expects Gronk to bow down to him. However, Gronk says they don’t do that. Corbin points out that Gronk is used to wearing pads and helmets and he is bigger and stronger than Gronk and he had better fall in line, or he will make sure the part is over.

They are then interrupted by Elias who delivers a song for Corbin which trashes the King of the Ring winner, as expected. Corbin puts an end to the moment and goes head to head with Gronk. However, that doesn’t end well for him as Mojo kneels down behind him as Gronk simply pushes him over.

Elias then gets into the ring and launches Corbin out as Gronk says that he doesn’t have the power to make matches, but he is advocating that Elias and King Corbin have a match at WrestleMania 36.