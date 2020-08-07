WWE SmackDown Results

August 7th, 2020

BRAY WYATT SENDS A WARNING

WWE SmackDown kicks things off with the Firefly Fun House where he says people have been blaming him for what happened to Alexa Bliss, but he says the blame belongs to Braun Strowman. All he had to do was give *him* what he wants.

Bray says *he* will be here later with someone very special, and he tells Braun he’s waiting for him. He advises Braun to give *Him* what he wants, or Alexa will find out what he is truly capable of.

SHEAMUS vs MATT RIDDLE

Sheamus wastes no time in showing his aggression early on, catching Matt Riddle with a knee to the ribs and he then hangs Riddle up on the ropes and follows with his 10 beats, wearing down Riddle’s chest. The Celtic Warrior continues his dominance with several backbreakers.

However, as the two men get back up, Riddle is able to catch him with a huge kick to the face, and he follows that with another and then a running forearm into the corner. Riddle then hits the running kick and the broton, but it isn’t enough to get the job done as Sheamus kicks out.

Riddle then decides to go to the high-risk district, but he has to roll through as Sheamus gets out of the way and then connects with White Noise, and this time it is Riddle kicking out. Riddle then turns things around immediately with a German Suplex into the bridge, but it’s not enough to win this one.

Riddle then side-steps Sheamus in the corner as the Irishman crashes into the steel post and the fight goes out of the ring as Riddle starts unloading on strikes. However, Sheamus answers with a knee to the face and as Riddle tries to get back into the ring, Shorty G appears from behind and attacks him.

Winner (by DQ): Matt Riddle

But Shorty is made to pay for his actions as Riddle sends him into the barricade and then drives him into the announce desk and then the steel stairs. After Riddle leaves, Sheamus shows his anger and takes out Shorty G with not just one, but two Brogue Kicks.

