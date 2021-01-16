Results
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan, Nakamura In Action, Reigns & Pierce Sign Universal Title Contract!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble continues!
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
WWE SMACKDOWN
JANUARY 15, 2021
We start the show with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reading through the contract for the match between Reigns & Pierce. Heyman says that the match needs a stipulation that will allow Roman to be him and to also teach Adam Pierce about fear and respect. He tells Roman Roman that he will take the contract back to Pierce and to consider this handled.
IN RING SEGMENT
Before the match, Jey Uso gets on the mic and he says that he and Roman Reigns are the ones calling the shots. They are the head of the table, and not Pierce, Kevin Owens, or anyone from the WWE Universe. But he says that people need to be thanking Roman for everything that’s provided. Hey says that Roman is the one making Smackdown relevant. But as far as himself, Jey is entering himself into the Royal Rumble! He says he is going to win and go to RAW and take out either Drew McIntyre or Oldberg, or whoever it might be, because their bloodline IS the WWE.
Jey turns his attention to Nakamura, who said that he should be thanking Jey and Roman for allowing him to survive. But he needs to know that tonight he is going to own him. Nakamura comes out TO HIS OLD MUSIC and gets in the ring to tell Jey that if Roman is the big dog, Jey must be his little puppy! Jey gets mad and comes after Nakamura, but Nakamura meets him with a kick to the side of the head, and it looks like this match is starting now!
JEY USO vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA
Nakamura goes right after Jey, giving him right hands before locking him into a headlock. Jey pushes him off and then surprises Nakamura with a clothesline. Nakamura back up and tries for a kick, but Jey ducks, but Shinsuke surprises him with another kick! Nakamura starts to drive his knees to the side of Jey then locks in another rear chin lock, bringing Jey to the mat. He tosses Jey into the corner, but then we hear the music of…. Cesaro?
Cesaro makes his way to the ring as Nakamura has complete control of the match. Cesaro heads to commentary, and he says that he is going to enter the Royal Rumble. Jey runs at Nakamura, but Nakamura meets Jey with a kick to the face. He starts to punish him with some more kicks and then sends him off the ropes and hits a running knee. Jey on the ground and Nakamura hits a running knee to the face. Nakamura goes for the cover, but Jey Uso kicks out.
Nakamura starts to set up fo the reverse suplex, but Jey Uso hits Shinsuke with a couple of elbows before hitting a back suplex. Nakamura back up and Jey surprises him with a kick to the midsection and then a vicious neck breaker to Nakamua. He goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out. Jey Uso goes up top and tries for the splash, but Shinsuske gets the knees up! He gets up and runs after Jey, but Jey moves out of the way and Nakamura takes the post.
Uso rolls up Nakamura and puts his feet on the rope…..1……2……..3! But wait, the referee notices the feet on the ropes and waves off the count. Jey Uso starts to argue with the ref, which allows Nakamura to get a roll up! Jey Uso rolls through, but just looks up with enough time to see a Kinshasa hitting him in then face, for Nakamura to pick up the victory.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs CANDICE LERAE w/INDI HARTWELL
Candice LeRae starts out with energy and tries to hang up Shotzi Blackheart on the ropes, but she suckers her in and then connects with a sharp kick to the head. Shotzi then heads to the top rope and connects with a crossbody as she then begins twisting the formerly injured arm.
Candice grabs the ropes and then tries to get to the top turnbuckle herself, but Shotzi sweeps Candice’s feet away which leads to LeRae’s head bouncing off the top turnbuckle, putting Shotzi back in the driving seat of this one. Shotzi and Candice both end up on the ring apron, and Blackheart gets the best of it by pulling Candice’s arm into the ring post.
Blackheart then dives off the steel stairs to take out Candice again, but Indi Hartwell then steps in the way. She grabs hold of Blackheart when Candice has gone back into the ring, and while the distraction is taking place, Candice launches herself out of the ring with a dropkick.
The two women then go back and forth with strikes inside the ring, but Shotzi comes out on top and then hits the senton to LeRae while she’s draped on the second rope. The two women head to the ring apron and once again, Shotzi comes out on top with a DDT onto the apron.
Indi then comes to check on her stablemate, but Shotzi takes them both out with a suicide dive, but Candice is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt in the ring. LeRae turns things around with a nice superkick after she avoids Blackheart’s charge in the corner, as she bounces off the turnbuckle.
LeRae then looks for a submission victory, but Blackheart counters and drops LeRae face first into her knee. She then hits a high knee in the corner and DDT’s Candice to the mat immediately afterward. Shotzi goes to the top rope, but Indi Hartwell gets up and tries to attack her.
While Shotzi is able to knock her down, this brief distraction allows Candice to leap up to the top rope and connect with a swinging neck breaker off the top to get the victory.
Winner: Candice LeRae
FINN BALOR SPEAKS
The WWE NXT Champion is here and he’s here to remind us he’s still champion. Finn says he will give Kyle O’Reilly credit, calling him great. But he’s not on his level, as despite stepping up, Kyle got put down and the difference this time is that Kyle is eating through a straw.
Finn then says tells whoever wants to come at him next, they’ve stopped cutting the cloth that he’s cut from. But it appears he may have a challenger, as Pete Dunne (with Burch/Lorcan) arrives. Pete says Finn knows full well what is next.
Pete says he’s been watching his whole career and he knew one day it would come down to them. He says that everyone has Finn down as the poster boy fr European wrestling, but he only has that because he’s not taken that yet. Pete says he isn’t waiting anymore, and he tries to get into the ring, but Finn jumps them first, getting the upper hand on all three of them.
Balor does a great job of attacking all of them until Dunne manages to hang up Balor’s previously injured arm on the top rope. The numbers game then proves too much as they attack Finn until Kyle O’Reilly appears and attempts to help Finn out.
The numbers then prove too much for him as well until Adam Cole and Roderick Strong hit the ring to chase away the heels. Balor then stares down the Undisputed Era and gives a nod of respect before leaving the ring with his title.
JANUARY 13, 2021
EDDIE KINGSTON vs. PAC
Pac starts FAST and goes right after Kingston with a dropkick, sending Eddie to the outside. Pac runs and hits a corkscrew plancha over the ropes to the outside! He throws Eddie back in and Pac nails him with a pump kick to the face, and then another. Pac is relentless and continues the assault on Eddie. He climbs the top and nails a straight missile dropkick to Eddie, sending Eddie flying across the ring.
Eddie climbs to his knees and Pac runs and hits him with a knee to the side of the face. Pac picks him up and Eddie surprises him with a back elbow and then climbs to the 2nd rope before stomping on the back of his head. Pac rolls to the outside and The Bunny knocks Pac back to the ground. Back in the ring now, and Eddie puts on a front chancery before spinning it into a neck breaker. Eddie goes for the first cover of the match, but Pac is able to kick out.
Kingston stands Pac up and hits him with chop after chop, turning the chest of Pac BRIGHT red. Pac starts to come back with some kicks, but Eddie comes back with a back fist before hitting a side saito suplex! Eddie goes for the cover, but Pac is just barely able to kick out. Eddie picks up Pac and he hits him with a few more chops, but Pac surprises Kingston with a kick to the head. He places him on the top rope and hits Eddie with a superplex!!
Pac follows it up with a kick to the side of the head and then climbs to the top before hitting a Black Arrow to pick up the pick up the victory!
Winner: Pac
After the match, both Death Triangle and Butcher & The Blade get in the ring and face off, but they’re interrupted by Lance Archer and Kingston, Butcher, & Blade high tail it out of the ring. PAC and Archer go face to face in the middle of the ring. Archer tells PAC that he needs to get his act together, and exits the ring.
IF CHUCK TAYLOR LOSES, HE BECOMES MIRO’S BUTLER
CHUCK TAYLOR (w/ Orange Cassidy) vs. MIRO (w/ Kip Sabian)
Chuck Taylor tries as hard as Chuck Taylor can…but ultimately Miro is too much. He destroys Taylor and locks in the Accolade. Taylor is forced to tap out.
Winner: Miro
TRIPLE H APPEARS IN THE WWE THUNDERDOME
We are kicking off tonight’s WWE Legends Night with The Game, Triple H making his first-ever appearance inside the WWE ThunderDome. Triple H welcomes us to Monday Night Raw, but before he can say anything else, his former Evolution teammate, Randy Orton appears.
The Viper says that the office has decided to show up because Drew McIntyre couldn’t. Orton points out he was supposed to have a big match tonight, and Triple H says Randy is aware that’s not going to happen. Orton says he figures, that Triple H is here to make an official ruling.
He wants to know if HHH will let the world know that Orton will be entering the Royal Rumble last or if he will be handing the WWE Championship to him. Triple H says if he wants the title, he should win the Rumble, any way that he can.
Orton once again says Triple H needs to make a call and one that benefits him. Triple H says that it’s been impressive watching him over the last year and he’s watched the old Randy Orton step back in and he’s sat back and was in awe. However, he says a lot of people criticized and felt Orton went too far.
Triple H says he doesn’t know if he was ever more proud of Randy when he burned The Fiend, and he would have done the same thing. However, Triple H says since that point, there are a few things Orton has done he doesn’t understand.
He doesn’t understand kicking legends in the head or humiliating them like he did last week. Triple H says humiliating Ric Flair had no benefit, and that took his pride away and it solidified that Orton is not a legend, it solidified that Orton is no good prick.
Orton says the fact remains that he’s in his prime and he is a legend in his own time, just like Hunter was. Orton then suggests that maybe he should take the legend of Triple H out once and for good. Orton doesn’t want a match, he wants a good old-fashioned fight.
Triple H says that Orton is smart enough to know that when someone wants something, you don’t give them satisfaction, as there’s no benefit to him, the answer is no. Randy asks if that’s because Stephanie isn’t here and he was unable to retrieve his balls from her purse.
Triple H then goes back into the ring and drops the Viper with a right hand. Orton falls out of the ring and says, he guesses that means yes. It sounds like we have our main event, but commentary pushes that it isn’t official.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Charlotte Flair says Lacey Evans was classless, and she’s not the first or the last woman to hit on her father in front of her. She says that Ric understands their fallout was in the heat of the moment. She then asks why she’s being asked about her father before she goes to compete, claiming she doesn’t get it.
Lacey is then interviewed and said last week, she didn’t flirt with anyone who didn’t want to be flirted with. Evans says tonight, this match is dedicated to the Nature Boy and she blows him a kiss.
DREW MCINTYRE PROVIDES A COVID-19 UPDATE
Drew McIntyre is shown from home and he says he has tested positive for COVID-19, and he is fortunate as he has no symptoms. He says if it can happen to him, it can happen to anybody. Drew urges people to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines and says he will see us soon, but until then, stay safe.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs LACEY EVANS
Charlotte Flair starts out as the aggressor, taking the right to Lacey Evans as she then tries to catch her early on with a roll-up. Evans responds with a sharp kick to the midsection, but the Queen fires back with a big shoulder tackle. Flair then nails several signature chops and then a running knee in the corner, but once again Evans is able to kick out.
Flair locks her legs around Lacey’s and slams her headfirst into the ring countless times and she then hits a hug forearm as she then attacks the knee of Evans. Flair looks for the Figure Four, but Lacey quickly grabs the ropes to stop that.
However, Ric Flair then makes his way out!
When the match returns from the commercial, it is actually Evans who is in control, slamming into her in the corner and the fight heads outside the ring where Charlotte gets sent into the barricade. Back in the ring, Charlotte shows her power and slams Evans to the mat and she then connects with a sharp kick to the face of Evans.
However, she misses with the big boot and gets hung up on the top rope as Evans rips her down by her hair. Flair fights back though with several clotheslines and then a neck breaker and an exploded. Flair then sends Evans out of the ring with another huge boot but she puts Lacey back in and looks for the moonsault, only for Lacey to pull her down.
But despite that, Flair responds well and hitsNatural Selection by the ropes, but RicFlair then puts Lacey’s foot on the ropes for her. Charlotte and Ric begin arguing and that allows Lacey to try and hit the Woman’s Right, yet Flair avoids it and sends her over the top rope.
She looks to suplex Evans back into the ring, but once again Ric gets involved and pulls his daughter’s foot, which leads to Evans landing on top of her. Lacey then goes for the pin and Ric holds Charlotte’s foot down, stopping her from kicking out.
Winner: Lacey Evans
