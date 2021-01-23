WWE
WWE Smackdown Results (1/22): Big E Defends, Women’s Tag Team Champions In Action, Owens Stuns Reigns
WWE Smackdown Results
January 22, 2021
Universal Champion Roman Reigns started the show, as per usual, in the ring with Paul Heyman. He was NOT happy about Adam Pierce sneaking Kevin Owens into another title shot at the Royal Rumble. He trashed Pierce for getting out of the match because of an “injury”, claiming that his back hurts from carrying the entire company.
Pierce came out to confront the champion. Reigns claimed it was no big surprise that he never made it to WWE as a wrestler if he’s the kind of man to complain about minor injuries. Heyman started laughing and Pierce snapped at him, yelling that he has no problem backing down to the world champion, but doesn’t have to take grief from Paul. After some more trash talking between the two sides, Heyman challenged Adam Pierce to a match in the Smackdown main event, and Pierce accepted. What could possibly go wrong?
* * *
Sami Zayn came down to ringside with his documentary crew and handcuffed himself to one of the barricades. He complained loudly about the double-standard that he got caught for “cheating” last week, but when Apollo Crews did it, nobody batted an eye. Sami stayed there being obnoxious for well into the broadcast.
Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan. Billie Kay has been trying to find the right fit for herself on the roster since coming to Smackdown, often at the expense of everyone she tries to help. This week it looked like the Riott Squad had the match won with a visual pin on Asuka, but the ref was too busy dealing with Billie to do his job.
Backstage, Billie Kay tried to apologize to the The Riott Squad and said she got them both booked in the Royal Rumble to make up for it. They rejected the idea of Billie teaming up with them.
* * *
Daniel Bryan came out to talk about why he wants to win the Royal Rumble. It’s one of the few accolades he’s never accomplished. Cesaro came out and bragged about being able to speak in five languages, just like the old days. Bryan asked for a rematch, but Cesaro flat out refused because he’s done proving himself to anyone. He did, however, throw out a challenge to anyone else backstage that he didn’t just beat last week. Enter: Dolph Ziggler.
Cesaro def. Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro picks up yet another strong, clean victory over a top name (not to mention current champion). Daniel Bryan was on commentary for this one.
Sasha Banks def. Reginald. If you’re just tuning in, Reginald is Carmella’s personal sommelier and assistant. He spent most of the time just trying not to get caught by The Boss. Banks caught him with a Meteora and talked trash with Carmella outside the ring, slapping the champaign out of her hand. Banks hit another Meteora and slapped on the Bank Statement to win.
Backstage, Paul Heyman boasted about the supposed master plan that Roman Reigns must have for Adam Pierce tonight. Reigns said there was no plan, and told Paul to go out and handle his business like a man. Paul very suddenly realized how much trouble he was in.
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship ended in a no-contest. Sami Zayn, who yes was still handcuffed to barricade after all that time, finally broke free and attacked both men at the climax of the match. He rocked both with Helluva Kicks and left with his documentary crew.
Backstage, the Street Profits gave a fruit basket to Sonya Deville and asked for a match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles. Deville denied their request but said they’d talk about it again when Montez Ford heals up.
* * *
Bayley and Bianca Belair both came out for an obstacle course, hosted by Michael Cole. Anyone else getting NXT season one flashbacks?
Bayley’s course was much, much easier. She had to jump some really small hurdles, shoot a basketball through a hoop, and some other shenanigans. Bianca Belair then did a much more difficult course, lifted Otis on her shoulders, and destroyed Bayley’s time.
Bayley was of course a poor winner and jumped Bianca, attacking her and dropped the basketball hoop on top of her.
King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio. Okay straight-forward match. Corbin blocked a 619 and hit the End of Days to win. Rey Mysterio was at ringside.
Adam Pierce came out first for the main event. Paul Heyman followed, taping up his wrists, before claiming to be injured. Roman Reigns, who was supposed to have left the arena earlier in the night, ran down to the ring and dropped Pierce with a Superman Punch. He beat Pierce all around the arena until Kevin Owens, who was also supposed to not be in the building, made the save.
Owens dropped Reigns with a stunner before officials came out to get between them. Owens fought them all off and hit a second stunner, then put Reigns through the announce table with a pop-up powerbomb.
WWE
Several More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches; Updated Lists
Several more names have been announced for the annual 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches taking place next Sunday evening at WWE’s annual pay-per-view event. The following updated lists are current as of the January 22 edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants:
- Shayna Baszler
- Alexa Bliss
- Peyton Royce
- Bianca Belair
- Bayley
- Charlotte Flair
- Nia Jax
- Mandy Rose
- Dana Brooke
- Tamina
- Liv Morgan
- Ruby Riott
Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants:
- Jeff Hardy
- Jey Uso
- Cesaro
- The Miz
- Otis
- Bobby Lashley
- Randy Orton
- AJ Styles
- Daniel Bryan
- Sami Zayn
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler
WWE
205 Live Brand Sees Its First Women’s Match, Two More Teams Advance In Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments were furthered this Friday night on WWE 205 Live, on an episode that also featured the first women’s match in the brand’s history.
Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell emerged from the first round with a victory over the freshly signed Cora Jade (fka Elayna Black) and Gigi Dolan (Priscilla Kelly). They will advance to take on either Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart or the team of Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark.
The men’s tournament wrapped up its first round on 205 Live as the incredibly unlikely duo of Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa moved past Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Ciampa and Thatcher will now battle The Undisputed Era in the quarterfinals in what should be an absolutely tremendous matchup.
The second round begins next Wednesday night on WWE NXT.
WWE
The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Switch To MMA & Praises Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker was the most recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, and he spoke about CM Punk’s decision to switch to MMA.
The Undertaker admitted he didn’t understand CM Punk switching, as he was a top guy for the company when he decided to leave, and he felt it was a little late in the game to be making the move to UFC.
“I didn’t understand it. He had an issue with the company. Sometimes people just wanna… they need a new challenge. But he was the top dude, he was a top guy for the company. Sometimes, like I said, I don’t know enough because I wasn’t around enough at that time, but I don’t know that he had enough background [to fight in UFC]. It was kind of late in the game, I think, for him to make that transition.” (h/t to SportsKeeda for the transcription)
Elsewhere in the interview, The Undertaker spoke about Brock Lesnar and The Deadman took the time to put over the man who ended his WrestleMania streak.
“He’s a freak athlete. Oh my goodness [Brock Lesnar’s combine numbers], it’s ridiculous. He’s one of those guys that defy, you know, he was 260 pounds but his shot was like a 160. You can’t believe somebody his size can move the way he can move. He’s a freak athlete.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
Several More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches; Updated Lists
205 Live Brand Sees Its First Women’s Match, Two More Teams Advance In Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
WWE Smackdown Results (1/22): Big E Defends, Women’s Tag Team Champions In Action, Owens Stuns Reigns
The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Switch To MMA & Praises Brock Lesnar
Jon Moxley Discusses If He Would Be Open To Working With WWE Again
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV
-
WWE21 hours ago
Jon Moxley Discusses If He Would Be Open To Working With WWE Again
-
WWE2 days ago
Mercedes Martinez Reveals Why She Left RETRIBUTION
-
WWE20 hours ago
The Undertaker Discusses CM Punk’s Switch To MMA & Praises Brock Lesnar
-
WWE21 hours ago
Big E Believes WWE Will Look At Part-Time Talent To Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
-
WWE2 days ago
The Undertaker Claims WWE’s Current Product Is “A Little Soft”
-
WWE1 day ago
New WWE Funko POP! Figures & More Revealed At 2021 Funko Fair
-
WWE2 days ago
Will Hobbs Reveals That WWE Contacted Him After His First AEW Appearance