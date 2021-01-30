WWE
WWE Smackdown Results (1/29): AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair vs Bayley, Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
WWE Smackdown Results
January 29, 2021
Daniel Bryan opened the show already in the ring. He admitted he didn’t know how many Royal Rumbles he had left in the tank, but he’s excited for Sunday as its one of the rare accolades he has yet to accomplish in his career. His hips are loose and he’s feeling good thanks to extra training sessions with Chad Gable and Otis.
AJ Styles interrupted with Omos, bringing back the brand-to-brand invitational that they randomly resurrect whenever they need to pretend the brand split doesn’t exist. He claims Bryan is one foot out the door, while he’s been beating every name on Monday Night Raw. Bryan challenged him to a match, and Styles accepted!
Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Good match. Bayley worked the arm throughout to try and take out some of her opponent’s power game. Belair cut a great promo after calling it the biggest win of her career, and promising to win the Royal Rumble this Sunday.
King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio. Started as a brawl with Dominik attacking from behind during Corbin’s entrance. Always impressive how good Dom is given how little relative experience he has. Consistently improving. Corbin tried to attack Rey Mysterio after the match but got dropped with a running senton off the apron.
Big E was talking to Sonya Deville backstage when The Miz and Morrison, also from Raw, interrupted. They end up getting into an argument and Big E leaves both of them laying.
Reginald gave Sasha Banks a bottle of wine backstage. She pretended to flirt with him then said she was going to break Carmella’s jaw at the Rumble.
Sami Zayn tried to enlist Shinsuke Nakamura to help him get the Intercontinental Championship back from Big E. Nakamura told him to go to hell.
Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles via disqualification. Okay stay with me… Sami Zayn came out during the match with his documentary crew protesting over the so-called conspiracy against him. Big E came out and started fighting with him. Cesaro got involved and eventually Zayn attacked Bryan causing the finish. Nakamura came out because what the hell, setting up a six-man tag team match.
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn & Cesaro & AJ Styles via disqualification. The Miz and John Morrison came out during THIS match and attacked the babyfaces. Otis came out leading to…
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura & Otis & Sheamus def. AJ Styles & Sami Zayn & Cesaro & The Miz & John Morrison. Yes you read that correctly. It was a handicap match until Sheamus randomly ran out for the babyface hot tag. He hit the Brogue Kick on Zayn to win.
So yeah. A 1v1 turned into a 3v3 turned into a 4v5 turned into a 5v5. Immediately after the final restarted main event, Braun Strowman made his return and single-handedly beat up all the heels.
Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return On Friday Night Smackdown
The Monster Among Men is back!
Braun Strowman made his return to the ring this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, laying waste to a whole field of potential competitors just 48 hours prior to the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.
Strowman has not been seen since the night after Survivor Series when he headbutted Adam Pearce, irate over not being granted a WWE Championship opportunity after rallying Team Raw to victory.
WWE played their sparingly used “quarterly brand to brand invitational” card on tonight’s show, sending several members of the Monday Night Raw roster over to help heat things up before Sunday’s Rumble match.
AJ Styles, The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus also made appearances in addition to Strowman.
While he has not been officially confirmed by WWE at this time, we assume this means the Monster will be in the Royal Rumble match this year, making him an immediate threat. Strowman has already eliminated 30 men in just five Rumble appearances.
‘WWE Backstage’ Return To Feature Exclusive Match With Big Royal Rumble Implications
This Saturday’s anticipated return of WWE Backstage will feature an exclusive wrestling match with potentially significant Royal Rumble implications.
Announced this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, Natalya and Tamina Snuka will go one-on-one on FS1, with the winner earning the coveted #30 spot in the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE Backstage airs this Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET and will also feature the return of hosts Renee Young and Paige, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
.@NatbyNature will battle @TaminaSnuka in a high-stakes matchup TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWEBackstage! @FS1 #SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NqPQw3QrjP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2021
Editorials
PW Staff Present 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who’s Going To WrestleMania??
1 WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Mike Killam:
I’ve got nothing against Carmella but I’ll be honest, I’m not the biggest fan of her and Sasha Banks working together. It’s largely the fault of whoever writes their promos, but there’s a lack of chemistry between them. I was okay with their TLC battle being a one-and-done, but that’s rarely how WWE does things these days — so here we are.
Banks should win. She’s on a different level as a champion, as a character, and as a star right now. I could very easily see WWE throwing the belt to Carmella because that’s one of the few ways they know how to get heat. It’s the wrong move. Carmella is good. Banks is the reason you order WrestleMania.
dougEwrestling:
There is no way that Sasha doesn’t win this match. For the first time she’s had an interesting and convincing title run, and nothing that she has done with Carmella has been interesting. They tried, but it’s time to move on. Now the question is who is next for the Boss at Mania?
Matthew Wilkinson:
Out of all the matches on the WWE Royal Rumble card, this feels like the easiest one to predict. While Carmella’s latest character is entertaining, taking the title away from Sasha Banks at any point before WWE WrestleMania 37 would be ridiculous. The Legit Boss will take this one, in what will likely be a very entertaining match.
Colby Applegate:
There’s no doubt Sasha Banks should retain here. I’m curious to see if they’ll be able to top their fun match from TLC. The extension of this feud has been lacking, but Banks competing against Reginald was a fun stepping stone. I’d hate to see Carmella get lost in the shuffle going into WrestleMania, so here’s hoping she stays relevant after another loss to The Boss.
2 WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Mike Killam:
Is there an option where neither team wins and the belts go to NXT where they actually have a chance at maybe sustaining a women’s tag team division? Probably not. Baszler and Jax were better with the belts because, despite being thrown together, at least they established themselves as a team and are presented as villains that fans actually enjoy booing. I’m also okay with them being split up, but knowing WWE they’ll both be in worse tag teams within a month anyways (remind me, why did we split up the IIconics again?). I’ll take the challengers to win.
dougEwrestling:
Can we have neither win and have a tournament for new champs? Having the titles on Charlotte and Asuka has made Asuka’s title reign even more irrelevant and I just do not want to see Nia and Shayna as champs. Shayna needs to be a dominant singles star and Asuka needs to actually be Raw Women’s champ. For the sake of the swerve and what seems to be their inevitable match though, I’m picking for Asuka and Charlotte to break up, lose their titles, and set up their match at Mania.
Matthew Wilkinson:
The women’s tag team division has been a mess for a while now, and WWE would be smart to transition these titles over to NXT with whoever wins the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. But before that point we have this rematch, between two teams of singles stars with the Raw Women’s Championship stuck in the midst of it. Heading into ‘Mania, it would be better to have the Women’s Title free of tag team storylines, so Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler should win here.
Colby Applegate:
Remember when automatic rematches were a thing of the past? All jokes aside, the Raw women’s division needs some serious sorting out. At first it was, “they need more star power,” but Charlotte is back. We have a new set of Tag Team Champions, however they’ve been involved in their own storylines that haven’t involved Baszler and Jax. I’m still not sure what the end game is, but I say let’s give up the act already. Jax and Baszler will regain the titles, setting up another eventual feud between Charlotte and Asuka.
3 WWE Championship Match
Mike Killam:
McIntyre. That’s all your getting. WWE didn’t put any effort into this match, why should I?
dougEwrestling:
I have a sick feeling in my stomach about this. I can’t bring myself to pick Goldberg because I refuse to believe WWE is so stupid to put the title on him. Please let Drew win.
Matthew Wilkinson:
Expect a very short match full of Claymore’s and Spears. This isn’t going to be a classic by any stretch, and the lack of build-up to this hasn’t really built much excitement. WWE loves throwing a title on Goldberg at this time of year, but not this time. Drew slays another WWE legend to keep cementing his legacy.
Colby Applegate:
Goldberg says he has two contracted matches per year, and it seems one of those is being wasted on a “dream” match no one asked for. Goldberg doesn’t need the one World Title that has alluded him, and a loss to McIntyre would help solidify McIntyre’s year-long hot streak. Here’s hoping both men stay safe en route to a Claymore for the three-count.
4 Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal Title
Mike Killam:
I know I’ve been… shall we say, a bit negative so far in my analysis for this Sunday’s pay-per-view. This, however, is a match I’m greatly looking forward to. I’m taking Reigns to win because betting against him right now just feels like a sure-fire way to lose money.
Kevin Owens losing again does present a possible issue, but I’m also okay with Reigns finally pinning him clean in the middle of the ring. No more shenanigans — just let your champion win. KO likely isn’t the guy to take the belt off Roman. I don’t know who is. I think maybe it’s okay to not know. It’s okay for WWE to not know. Let it ride…
dougEwrestling:
This is actually a feud that I’m up to date and interested in on the main roster, and that speaks to the level of talent from both stars. I’m giving the nod to Roman though, as his level of work is the highest of anyone in the WWE and he is one of the best things going in wrestling today. When someone beats him, it has to mean a lot.
Matthew Wilkinson:
This is going to be a fantastic match, with both men firing on all cylinders right now. WWE’s in a tough spot here, because Kevin Owens has been back at his best lately, and he deserves a run with the title, yet Roman Reigns is operating on another level right now. I expect Roman to edge through this one, in what will be a very hard-fought match.
Colby Applegate:
I feel like I’m one of the few who actually would’ve preferred Adam Pearce getting a crack at the title rather than seeing Kevin Owens lose yet again. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for seeing Owens in a title match. But Roman Reigns is all but certain to carry the Universal Title into WrestleMania. He’s having the best run of his career, which is unfortunate for someone like KO who could use another run at the top. If their Royal Rumble 2017 No DQ match was any indiction, this rematch will go down as a hard-hitting scrap. However, this time, I expect a different result. The Head of the Table will stand tall with or without help.
5 Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Mike Killam:
This one is wide open. I’m backing Bianca Belair because I think it’s her time, but if not here than I really have no concrete options for you. Lacey Evans will likely eliminate Charlotte, or Charlotte will win and take down Lacey as a warmup for WrestleMania over the next two months. Rhea Ripley is a good option. Io Shirai is a good option. Bayley is always on the radar. This should be a good one, and as long as they avoid going to the well with someone I’m already sick of, there aren’t that many “wrong” answers.
dougEwrestling:
My initial pick is Bianca Belair, but it seems like that’s the popular pick here. So what the hell, I’ll go with the surprise pick and put a debuting Rhea Ripley at the top, cementing herself atop the women’s division where she belongs.
Matthew Wilkinson:
Bianca Belair feels like the clear favorite heading into this match, but I personally believe this is the time and the place to introduce Rhea Ripley as main roster star. Ripley has done everything there is to do in NXT, and bringing her in by winning the Rumble would certainly be a big way to do it.
Colby Applegate:
The Royal Rumble is a great way to put over a rising star destined for a WrestleMania spotlight. And who is worthy of that spot this year? Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE was a show-stealer in last year’s Rumble, and now she’s one of the few stars who actually has momentum to capitalize on. How fitting would it be if Belair tossed out Bayley to win the whole thing? And what’s not to love about Belair vs. Sasha Banks on the biggest stage? This is a move a majority of the fanbase will support.
6 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Mike Killam:
Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee are my go-to picks. Lee has been groomed for the role and a possible match with Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania, but with another two-night show they have a lot of main events to fill and betting against Brock Lesnar is really, really stupid.
Daniel Bryan is a good idea if there’s going to be fans in the building at WrestleMania, and that story is built-in and ready to go if they’re smart enough to pull the trigger. It’s literally Bryan’s fault Reigns took so long to get where he is right now, and the Rumble is the impetus for this whole thing.
Edge was at the top of my list, but neither McIntyre nor Reigns make a lot of sense as targets. Orton could win, but The Fiend isn’t done with him. I could see Reigns destroying Owens earlier in the night and KO hobbling out on one good leg to win, potentially. There’s also Goldberg, if they want to make everyone really mad. Gun to my head, I guess I’ll take Lesnar.
dougEwrestling:
The logical pick with no surprises is Daniel Bryan, who has the story behind him. But my fantasy pick is Brock Lesnar, as that will be the most exciting program bar none in WWE if they could put him in a program with Roman Reigns.
Matthew Wilkinson:
There are quite a few options of possible winners heading into this match. Daniel Bryan, Edge, a returning Fiend are obviously options, with darkhorse picks such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Keith Lee all being credible enough to win it as well.
But with my prediction of Roman Reigns retaining, I believe he needs a major babyface name for WrestleMania, and Daniel Bryan would fill that spot perfectly. He’s someone that fans would love to see in the main event as audiences return to the stands for WrestleMania.
Colby Applegate:
The men’s Rumble feels a little bit less predictable. We have two strong world champions who will both be seeking a WrestleMania-worthy challenger in the coming weeks. We’ve seen the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro pick up steam to kick off the new year. Daniel Bryan is another favorite. However, I’m going with a dark horse pick this time. How about John Morrison? With a storyline already in place from the end of 2020, having The Miz as Mr. Money in the Bank, Morrison as the Rumble winner, and McIntyre as WWE Champion could be very intriguing if they drop some of the comedy and get serious going into April. It’s time WWE let John Morrison be the main event star we know he can be.
What are your predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below, or share your predictions with us on social media @prowrestlingcom
