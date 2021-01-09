WWE Smackdown Results (1/8): Six-Man Gauntlet, New Champions Crowned, Big E Defends Intercontinental Title

WWE Smackdown Results

January 8, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicks off the show in the ring with Jey Uso and his special counsel, Paul Heyman. The “Tribal Chief” claims he is a big fan of Kevin Owens personally and professionally, and he didn’t want to injure him. The real responsibility, he says, is on the shoulders of WWE producer Adam Pierce…

Pierce makes his way to the ring after being summoned, and Roman rolls a video package of him giving Kevin Owens a match against Jey Uso last week. The champ claims that things between him and KO were over after their match at TLC, and he was ready to move on. Instead, Pierce made the terrible decision to give Owens exactly what he wanted, once again, and now he’s sitting at home unable to put food on his family’s table.

Pierce claims he’s just trying to do a good job. Roman complains about the five-man gauntlet tonight for a shot at his title, and passive aggressively asks if his family hasn’t done enough for the WWE for years and years. Pierce wants to know what the hell they’re doing out there.

Roman asks Pierce if he thinks he’s a stupid man, and of course Pierce never said any such thing. Roman then asks him if that means Vince McMahon is a stupid man. Pierce again denies it. Roman says that must mean he’s calling HIM a stupid man, and that’s not good…

Things quickly get very tense as the champion stares down Adam Pierce and grabs ahold of his suit. Roman then steps back and says maybe he changed his mind. “Maybe I made a mistake… Maybe you’re completely safe right now…” The group finally leaves Pierce standing alone in the ring, looking clearly shaken.

United States Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Crews comes out of the gate swinging with rapid kicks and strikes. He takes the big man off his feet with a running crossbody for two. Big E hits him with forearms and sends him to the apron, following with a big running splash on the edge of the ring.

Apollo ducks a splash and hits one of his own in the corner. He sloooowly hoists E into the air for a German suplex on the champ, rolls his hips and connects with a second, and a third. E rolls to the outside to catch his breath, but Apollo is on top of him with an Asai Moonsault to the floor!

Back in the ring, the challenger hits a standing moonsault and gets a quick roll-up… It looks like a three-count! The bell rings, but I don’t believe the referee actually called for three. Big E looks very confused and Apollo celebrates, possibly prematurely, as we head to commercial break while officials get this worked out.

Result: Draw

Back from break. They roll footage of what happened, and it’s now clear that both competitors had their shoulders down for a three-count. A draw states that the title does not change hands. Apollo freaks out and demands they restart the match. E tries to calm him down and offers him a fist bump, saying they’ll work it out, but Apollo slaps him across the face! We have a match!

United States Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Crews and E start swinging on each other as soon as the bell rings. Crews connects with another German suplex and a diving splash from the top rope, but only gets a two-count. He hits a standing moonsault, but it’s still not enough. Big E picks the leg and catches the challenger in a Stretch Muffler, but he fights free with kicks to the face.

Apollo hits the ropes and connects with an enzuigiri. He tries for a spin-out powerbomb and runs into a massive urinage slam in the corner. Big Ending connects! 1… 2… 3! This was awesome. I was close to hating the initial finish, but it fired up both stars so much and as soon as Apollo slapped him the segment got red hot. Good stuff.

Winner & Still Intercontinental Champion: Big E

Adam Pierce is shown backstage with the returning Sonya Deville.

Bianca Belair announces herself for the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Bayley interrupts her promo time and mocks her for losing in their recent match, and declares herself for the Rumble as well. Belair says she would have loved to face a champion so prestigious as Bayley at the Rumble instead, but oops – she’s not champion anymore.

Carmella is backstage drinking champagne. She sarcastically congratulates Sasha Banks for being named the Sports Illustrated Wrestler of the Year, but wondered what happens when her “raw talent” is simply outmatched in every single way.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The champions work over Ziggler with double team shoulder tackles and a beatdown in the corner. Ford drops a leg on him, but may have tweaked that previously injured knee. Ziggler immediately backs him into the corner and tags in Roode, who goes to work on the knee before choking Ford in the corner.

Ford comes back with some intense right hands and sends both challengers out to the floor. He hits the ropes and picks up speed, launching himself to the floor with a huge tope to take them both out! We’re going to commercial as the referee checks on Ford, who has clearly now destroyed his knee.

Back from break, Dawkins is beating down on Roode with right hands and knees. Ford is on the floor looking on, and may not be able to tag back into this match. Eventually the numbers game is too much and Ziggler drops Dawkins with a neckbreaker, choking him in the ropes. Roode with all kinds of cheap shots on the outside.

Ziggler slaps on a headlock and slows things down for a minute. His opponent nearly escapes, so he transitions into an armbar and tags in Roode. Neckbreaker. Backbreaker. Montez Ford slowly hobbles back to the apron, determined to fight. Dawkins manages to side-step a big splash and reaches out for the hot tag… but Roode runs around the ring and pulls him off the apron.

Ford comes back and drills Roode with forearms, throwing him into the barricade. Finally he tags into the match and goes wild with strikes and elbow shots to Ziggler. He hits the ropes, lips a bit, but fights through with a discus lariat! Shout-out to Brodie! 1… 2… no!

Ford very slowly climbs to the top rope. Roode meets him, but is kicked all the way down to the floor. Ziggler is able to take advantage though and hits a ZigZag from the second rope! Two-count. Dolph lines up and starts to tune up the band. He strikes, but Ford hits him with a lightning quick superkick before he can connect! 1… 2… no!

Dawkins and Roode clash with rights and lefts on the outside. Back in the ring, Ford rolls up Ziggler for a very close nearfall. The Showoff goes after the injured knee, dragging him to the corner. Roode back in. Fisherman’s Buster! 1… 2… NO! Impaler DDT! 1… 2… NO! Ziggler tags in and they deliver a double team spinebuster combo. 1… 2… 3.

Winners & New Champions: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Backstage, Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville talk about what they should do with the tag team division going forward. Deville suggests Otis and Bryan perhaps, or bringing back a pair of legends. It looks like she’s going to be used in an Assisted Producer role going forward, which is very smart given that she’s going to spend half of 2021 in court.

Paul Heyman walks up and asks Pierce how it feels to be a WWE producer, knowing that he wasn’t good enough to become the WWE Champion. He wonders what would have happened if ole “Scrap Iron” Pierce was managed by Paul E. Dangerously. Heyman says he’s done him a favor, pulled some strings… and Pierce will be in tonight’s gauntlet match!

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

Before the match can get started, Sami Zayn rambles about the supposed conspiracy that has targeted him ever since he returned to the WWE. He has his own documentary crew with him now, and they are here to capture the real story and not the slanted, corrupted lies that WWE and their official camera crew want you to believe…

Mysterio drops Sami into the second rope and immediately connects with the 619 about ten seconds into the match. He heads to the top rope and delivers a Frog Splash. 1… 2… 3.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We come back from break to Mysterio rolling through a sunset flip and hitting an enzuigiri to the side of the head. Dominik is back on Friday nights, and is hanging out ringside. Rey whips his opponent to the floor with a headscissors takedown and follows with a baseball slide. He runs the apron into a sunset flip powerbomb on the floor, but Nakamura staggers back to his feet and drills him with a Kinshasa! Both legends down!

Nakamura is slow to get up and drags Mysterio back into the ring, picking up a two-count. He starts kicking away at his opponent, clearly a bit frustrated, before putting Rey on the top rope. He sets up for a superplex, Rey fights back with shots to the gut and a headbutt that takes Nak down. Diving senton connects! He rolls into a pin for two.

Nakamura pulls himself up in the ropes and stuns Mysterio with a kick. Mysterio fires back with headbutts and a kick, flying off the ropes… into an awkward botch. Nak was supposed to catch him but was in an awkward position and dropped him. They quickly go into a 619, Mysterio climbs to top for the Frog Splash, but Nakamura catches him with the cross armbreaker. It’s over.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin attacks Dominik on his way to the ring before stomping down both Rey Mysterio and Nakamura. Commercial time.

Nakamura takes Corbin to the floor as we come back. He leaps off the apron and is caught and slammed into the ring steps. Corbin gets a two-count off it back in the ring. They trade elbow strikes. Corbin hits with knees in the corner, but Nak quickly fires back with knees of his own. A second rope diving knee finds its mark for two.

Nakamura lines up for the Kinshasa, but runs right into the Deep Six instead. Corbin flips out at the referee before setting up for the End of Days. Nak counters into the cross armbreaker, but Corbin lifts him up into a powerbob to break the hold. He rolls out of the ring before charging back in on the other side, a bit of misdirection, but Nakamura drills him with the Kinshasa! 1… 2… 3.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Daniel Bryan

Tremendous match. Lots of long kicking and striking exchanges, followed by long sequences of countering between submission holds. Every time Bryan got in the Yes Lock or a heel hook, Nakamura had it countered with an armbar or a triangle choke. At one point Bryan was just teeing off with straight right hooks one after another, “trying to box his way to the Universal title”, as Graves said. Bryan eventually lined up for the running knee, but Nakamura caught him with a Kinshasa out of nowhere.

Bryan is clearly upset after the match but shook Nakamura’s hand and the two showed each other respect. Roman Reigns comes out with his cousin and Paul Heyman as we get ready for the last section of this gauntlet match. Just a few minutes remaining on the clock.

#1 Contender’s Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Adam Pierce

Before Pierce gets in the ring, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso go ahead of him and beat the hell out of Shinsuke Nakamura. They hit him with everything including a Samoan Drop, a spear and a top rope splash.

Reigns gets in Pierce’s face and tells him he does whatever the hell he wants to do, because it’s his island. They then throw him into the ring and knock him out with a punch. Pierce is thrown on top of Nakamura, the referee counts to three and this one is over.

Winner: Adam Pierce