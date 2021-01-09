WWE Smackdown Results

January 8, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicks off the show in the ring with Jey Uso and his special counsel, Paul Heyman. The “Tribal Chief” claims he is a big fan of Kevin Owens personally and professionally, and he didn’t want to injure him. The real responsibility, he says, is on the shoulders of WWE producer Adam Pierce…

Pierce makes his way to the ring after being summoned, and Roman rolls a video package of him giving Kevin Owens a match against Jey Uso last week. The champ claims that things between him and KO were over after their match at TLC, and he was ready to move on. Instead, Pierce made the terrible decision to give Owens exactly what he wanted, once again, and now he’s sitting at home unable to put food on his family’s table.

Pierce claims he’s just trying to do a good job. Roman complains about the five-man gauntlet tonight for a shot at his title, and passive aggressively asks if his family hasn’t done enough for the WWE for years and years. Pierce wants to know what the hell they’re doing out there.

Roman asks Pierce if he thinks he’s a stupid man, and of course Pierce never said any such thing. Roman then asks him if that means Vince McMahon is a stupid man. Pierce again denies it. Roman says that must mean he’s calling HIM a stupid man, and that’s not good…

Things quickly get very tense as the champion stares down Adam Pierce and grabs ahold of his suit. Roman then steps back and says maybe he changed his mind. “Maybe I made a mistake… Maybe you’re completely safe right now…” The group finally leaves Pierce standing alone in the ring, looking clearly shaken.

United States Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Crews comes out of the gate swinging with rapid kicks and strikes. He takes the big man off his feet with a running crossbody for two. Big E hits him with forearms and sends him to the apron, following with a big running splash on the edge of the ring.

Apollo ducks a splash and hits one of his own in the corner. He sloooowly hoists E into the air for a German suplex on the champ, rolls his hips and connects with a second, and a third. E rolls to the outside to catch his breath, but Apollo is on top of him with an Asai Moonsault to the floor!

Back in the ring, the challenger hits a standing moonsault and gets a quick roll-up… It looks like a three-count! The bell rings, but I don’t believe the referee actually called for three. Big E looks very confused and Apollo celebrates, possibly prematurely, as we head to commercial break while officials get this worked out.

Result: Draw

Back from break. They roll footage of what happened, and it’s now clear that both competitors had their shoulders down for a three-count. A draw states that the title does not change hands. Apollo freaks out and demands they restart the match. E tries to calm him down and offers him a fist bump, saying they’ll work it out, but Apollo slaps him across the face! We have a match!

United States Championship Match

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Crews and E start swinging on each other as soon as the bell rings. Crews connects with another German suplex and a diving splash from the top rope, but only gets a two-count. He hits a standing moonsault, but it’s still not enough. Big E picks the leg and catches the challenger in a Stretch Muffler, but he fights free with kicks to the face.

Apollo hits the ropes and connects with an enzuigiri. He tries for a spin-out powerbomb and runs into a massive urinage slam in the corner. Big Ending connects! 1… 2… 3! This was awesome. I was close to hating the initial finish, but it fired up both stars so much and as soon as Apollo slapped him the segment got red hot. Good stuff.

Winner & Still Intercontinental Champion: Big E

Adam Pierce is shown backstage with the returning Sonya Deville.

Bianca Belair announces herself for the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Bayley interrupts her promo time and mocks her for losing in their recent match, and declares herself for the Rumble as well. Belair says she would have loved to face a champion so prestigious as Bayley at the Rumble instead, but oops – she’s not champion anymore.