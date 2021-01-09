WWE
WWE Smackdown Results (1/8): Six-Man Gauntlet, New Champions Crowned, Big E Defends Intercontinental Title
WWE Smackdown Results
January 8, 2021
Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicks off the show in the ring with Jey Uso and his special counsel, Paul Heyman. The “Tribal Chief” claims he is a big fan of Kevin Owens personally and professionally, and he didn’t want to injure him. The real responsibility, he says, is on the shoulders of WWE producer Adam Pierce…
Pierce makes his way to the ring after being summoned, and Roman rolls a video package of him giving Kevin Owens a match against Jey Uso last week. The champ claims that things between him and KO were over after their match at TLC, and he was ready to move on. Instead, Pierce made the terrible decision to give Owens exactly what he wanted, once again, and now he’s sitting at home unable to put food on his family’s table.
Pierce claims he’s just trying to do a good job. Roman complains about the five-man gauntlet tonight for a shot at his title, and passive aggressively asks if his family hasn’t done enough for the WWE for years and years. Pierce wants to know what the hell they’re doing out there.
Roman asks Pierce if he thinks he’s a stupid man, and of course Pierce never said any such thing. Roman then asks him if that means Vince McMahon is a stupid man. Pierce again denies it. Roman says that must mean he’s calling HIM a stupid man, and that’s not good…
Things quickly get very tense as the champion stares down Adam Pierce and grabs ahold of his suit. Roman then steps back and says maybe he changed his mind. “Maybe I made a mistake… Maybe you’re completely safe right now…” The group finally leaves Pierce standing alone in the ring, looking clearly shaken.
United States Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Crews comes out of the gate swinging with rapid kicks and strikes. He takes the big man off his feet with a running crossbody for two. Big E hits him with forearms and sends him to the apron, following with a big running splash on the edge of the ring.
Apollo ducks a splash and hits one of his own in the corner. He sloooowly hoists E into the air for a German suplex on the champ, rolls his hips and connects with a second, and a third. E rolls to the outside to catch his breath, but Apollo is on top of him with an Asai Moonsault to the floor!
Back in the ring, the challenger hits a standing moonsault and gets a quick roll-up… It looks like a three-count! The bell rings, but I don’t believe the referee actually called for three. Big E looks very confused and Apollo celebrates, possibly prematurely, as we head to commercial break while officials get this worked out.
Result: Draw
Back from break. They roll footage of what happened, and it’s now clear that both competitors had their shoulders down for a three-count. A draw states that the title does not change hands. Apollo freaks out and demands they restart the match. E tries to calm him down and offers him a fist bump, saying they’ll work it out, but Apollo slaps him across the face! We have a match!
United States Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Crews and E start swinging on each other as soon as the bell rings. Crews connects with another German suplex and a diving splash from the top rope, but only gets a two-count. He hits a standing moonsault, but it’s still not enough. Big E picks the leg and catches the challenger in a Stretch Muffler, but he fights free with kicks to the face.
Apollo hits the ropes and connects with an enzuigiri. He tries for a spin-out powerbomb and runs into a massive urinage slam in the corner. Big Ending connects! 1… 2… 3! This was awesome. I was close to hating the initial finish, but it fired up both stars so much and as soon as Apollo slapped him the segment got red hot. Good stuff.
Winner & Still Intercontinental Champion: Big E
Adam Pierce is shown backstage with the returning Sonya Deville.
Bianca Belair announces herself for the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Bayley interrupts her promo time and mocks her for losing in their recent match, and declares herself for the Rumble as well. Belair says she would have loved to face a champion so prestigious as Bayley at the Rumble instead, but oops – she’s not champion anymore.
WWE
Drew McIntyre Match Announced For Monday Night Raw
WWE is going to the well again next week with a very familiar match announced for the January 11 edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Randy Orton in a non-title match.
McIntyre defeated Orton to retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam last year, and again in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Orton then defeated the Scottish juggernaut to win the title inside Hell in a Cell, only to drop the belt back to McIntyre in a No Disqualification, No Count Outs match on the November 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.
This will be the 11th time that the two Superstars will have met in the ring over the last calendar year. Only twice has Orton been on the winning end of that exchange.
Last week on Raw, Goldberg returned to the company and issued a challenge to McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He also made numerous remarks about the champion that made absolutely zero sense whatsoever within the realm of McIntyre’s character.
WWE
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown
Three more names are confirmed for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.
Bianca Belair and Bayley have unfinished business, yet they have both thrown their names in hat to compete in the 30-woman bout. The two had plenty to say to each other during a backstage segment on SmackDown.
What's going to happen when these two cross paths in the #RoyalRumble? 👀
#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/bt5NIUEUnK
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Additionally, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis has also declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble. This will mark his first time competing in such a match.
EXCLUSIVE: With #RoyalRumble approaching, @otiswwe gets some extra Alpha Academy training in with @WWEGable. pic.twitter.com/7tDtkaLyIb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 9, 2021
Following this week’s SmackDown, here’s an updated look at the Royal Rumble card:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce
WWE
NXT Will Not Be The Only Brand Hosting Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches This Year
An update on this year’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
WWE has announced that the 205 Live brand will host upcoming matches of the 2021 Dusty Cup. NXT General Manager William Regal made the announcement in a surprise appearance on Friday’s broadcast.
In non-tournament action, the new duo of August Grey and Curt Stallion picked up a victory over The Bollywood Boyz. Both teams have been officially confirmed for the Dusty Cup, which kicks off next Wednesday night with two matches on WWE NXT.
As @RealKingRegal just announced, in addition to @WWENXT, #205Live will host featured #DustyCup tag team matches! pic.twitter.com/kDhuQFsLlp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 9, 2021
