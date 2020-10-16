Welcome to our live coverage results for tonight’s season premiere of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. We have a brand new shaken up roster following the 2020 WWE Draft, plus Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Smackdown Results

October 16, 2020

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are already in the ring to kick off the show, as the new and improved Smackdown roster marches out to the stage. They run down the card for tonight and hype up some of the newcomers to the brand, like Kevin Owens and Aleister Black, as well as the return of Daniel Bryan – complete with fake “Yes Chants” dubbed in.

There’s more. Triple H did an awful Rick James impression. I’ll spare you.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode eventually get bored listening to the boss put everyone else over, and attack the Street Profits, who as of Monday are the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Within a matter of seconds the entire roster is brawling. Lars Sullivan’s music hits and the “Freak” starts throwing bodies everywhere. Jeff Hardy sends him over the ropes and takes off his shirt, and the two stare each other down heading into the first commercial of the night.

