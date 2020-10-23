10/23 WWE Smackdown Results: Final Build To Hell In A Cell, Seth Rollins vs Murphy, Law & Otis, More

Welcome to our live coverage results of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX (or rather FS1, for just this week), the go-home show before this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WWE Smackdown Results

October 23, 2020

Kevin Owens kicked off the show and welcomed the WWE Universe to the first episode of The KO Show on his new home on Friday nights. He introduced his guest… five-time WWE world champion Daniel Bryan!

Bryan spoke about his vision for Smackdown featuring the hottest and most fresh talent from all around the world. He suggested that the Intercontinental Championship be defended every single week on television. Owens asked Bryan to consider something else… the tag team titles. He’s never been a tag team champion in WWE, and claims they could be unstoppable together. DB correctly pointed out that Kevin has betrayed a lot of friends in the past.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler interrupted, claiming to be the hottest and freshest talent in WWE. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were quick to follow, complaining about being overlooked yet again. This brought out the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits, and Daniel Bryan suggested they put Owens’ theory to the test right here, right now.

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Street Profits & Kevin Owens & Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode & Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

The match was in progress coming back from the first commercial of the night. Owens nearly took Roode’s head off with a clothesline. Montez Ford tagged in but was overcome by a double-team attack. The heels isolated Ford and worked him over in their corner with quick tags for several minutes. Bryan got the hot tag and lit up Cesaro with nasty strikes, dropkicked him through the ropes and followed with a suicide dive. He climbed to the top rope but landed awkwardly, clutching at his knee. Cesaro sent him to the floor before they cut to another commercial.

The next several minutes consisted of Bryan getting the absolute stuffing beaten out of him by all four opponents, as they continued to work and wrench at the injured knee. At one point Ziggler was just screaming at him to “FIGHT BACK!” while bending the knee awkwardly in the ropes. Bryan finally rallied and sent Ziggler flying with a missile dropkick. Dawkins got the hot tag and cleaned house. Things broke down into a brawl on the outside with Bryan and Owens diving off the apron to take out two of their opponents. Dawkins hit a huge powerbomb on Nakamura, and Ford put him away with a sky high Frog Splash.

Winners: The Street Profits & Kevin Owens & Daniel Bryan

Law & Otis Segment

Ron Simmons in an APA shirt welcomed us to court and introduced the honorable Judge John Bradshaw Layfield. Miz wouldn’t let his lawyer speak, and instead made the opening statement himself. He talked about being a former WWE Champion and WrestleMania main eventer, and the kind of face that can lead WWE into prosperity. Otis’ opening statement is that he deserves to be Mr. Money in the Bank because he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. The lawyer pointed out that he had a very good point, so Miz fired her.

Backstage Segment

The Street Profits, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens were shown celebrating their victory backstage. Dad Bryan tried to be hip by saying “I’m in the smoke” and at one point yelled “FIST ME BOYS!”, looking for a fist bump, which made water come out of Owens’ nose. They walked off and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn approached Bryan, saying that he does share his vision for Smackdown. He believes his title is special and refuses to defend it every single week, telling Bryan to keep his opinions to himself.

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

Both of these Superstars are incredibly charismatic and cocky. Vega got in a few good shots early on but Belair quickly took her down with elbow strikes and a hurricanrana, taking a second to do some push-ups for good measure. Vega came back with her own rana and went for a Codebreaker, but Belair caught her into a deadlift military press slam. The KOD connects, and it’s over.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Chad Gable was interviewed and said he’s fed up after not getting drafted by Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown, calling it blatant disrespect. He called out “The Freak” because apparently that’s what he has to do to get WWE to take him seriously.

Shorty G vs. Lars Sullivan

G sprang to the top rope immediately but got scooped out of the air into a big powerslam. Sullivan threw him into the ropes and tossed him halfway to the moon with a big back body drop. He set up for the Freak Accident, but G fired off with an impressive flurry of kicks and strikes to the back of the neck. Running Liger Kick! Lars got pissed off and turned him inside out with a lariat, hit the Freak Accident, and put G out of his misery.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

G is once again interviewed after the match, and simply said “I Quit”.

After a commercial, Shorty G was being checked out by a doctor when Adam Pearce walked in to talk about him quitting. G went on a rant about not accepting WWE’s crap anymore and the moronic message about just being content with who you are. He said there’s only one man who can actually accomplish his dreams – a former Olympian, a world and national champion wrestler with a list of accolades a mile long, and his name is Chad Gable! “Yeah I quit… I quit being Shorty G!”

In-Ring Segment

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley came to the ring and trashed Sasha Banks, claiming she would never sign the contract for Money in the Bank. “The Boss” came to the ring with the contract in hand. Bayley took a swing with a steel chair, but Banks ducked it and stole the title belt. She then trapped the champion’s neck in the chair and applied a crossface, screaming at her to sign the contract. Bayley finally did,

Law & Otis Segment

John Morrison took the stand and gave an overdramatic speech about why Miz should get the Money in the Bank contract. Rey Mysterio talked about being in the ladder match, and said it should go to Otis because he won fair and square. Asuka then took the stand and cut an angry promo in Japanese. JBL asked if the note-taker got any of that, and it was Teddy Long. “Every word, playa!” Asuka then yelled “Holla, holla, holla!”

Tucker took the stand and Miz asked to treat him as a hostile witness. The two nearly came to blows until Otis backed down his boy, and Ron Simmons told everyone to shut the hell up. JBL wanted a recess so that he could think everything over, and because Teddy Long has to pee.

The trial resumes after a commercial break. JBL addressed John Morrison’s comments that Otis was too reckless and aggressive to be a WWE Superstar. He said if that were a criminal offense, he and Ron Simmons would be serving a life sentence. He was about to rule in favor of the defendant, but Miz gave him a briefcase of “special evidence”, clearly full of money, and JBL quickly ruled in favor of The Miz instead. They will have to face off at Hell in a Cell with the winner keeping the contract.

Seth Rollins vs. Murphy

I missed the first two minutes of this due to internet issues. Rollins had Murphy on the mat with a headlock slapped on tight. He released the hold to talk trash and called himself the “Messiah”, so Murphy shoved him on his ass, dropkicked him out of the ring and sent Rollins head-first into the announce table with a back body drop.

Backstage Aalyah Mysterio was shown watching the match on a monitor. Rey and Dominik Mysterio showed up and reprimanded her for watching the match and argued with her. Meanwhile in the ring, Murphy hit a splash in the corner and followed with a series of dropkicks. Rollins rolled outside trying to take a breather, but was caught with a beautiful tope con hilo taking them both out.

Murphy to the top rope. He connected with a diving Meteora, but may have hurt himself just as much in the process. He rolled outside trying to use the barricade to pop his shoulder back into place, but Rollins blindsided him and threw him back into the ring to eat a running knee. Rollins dropped the shoulder down on the apron in a brutal spot. They cut back to Aalyah, who looked devastated.

Both were on the top rope after a commercial. Murphy tried for a sunset flip but his arm gave out. Rollins gave him a Buckle Bomb and hit the ropes looking for the Stomp, but Murphy surprised him with a desperate running knee. A furious Rollins started screaming “YOU ARE JUST A DISCIPLE” while pelting his opponent with mocking kicks and slaps. Murphy rocked him with elbow strikes and had several more comeback sequences, but eventually got caught with The Stomp.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins beat Murphy with a kendo stick after the match. Aalyah asked her dad and brother to go save him but they refused, so she ran out instead. She got in the ring to check on Murphy. Dominik ran out to yell at her, but Rollins jumped him and beat him with the kendo stick as well. This brought out Rey to make the save, chasing off the “Messiah”. The Mysterio men argued while Aalyah helped Murphy to his feet and looked at him longingly.

Main Event Segment

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came to the ring, but before either of them could speak they were interrupted by Jey Uso sitting backstage in the champion’s private suite, making fun of his snacks. He said it must be good to be the champion and talked about their family, killing time before pulling down his bandana and revealing himself to actually be Jimmy Uso.

Jey jumped Roman from behind and the two fought violently with rights and lefts all around the ring. The champ tried to spear him but got caught with a superkick. Jey hit the ropes and delivered a huge splash, then celebrated with his brother on the ramp as commentary reminded us that if he can do that on Sunday, he may just become the new Universal Champion.

Reigns grabbed the microphone and said if he quits on Sunday in their Hell in a Cell match he’s decided he can live with that. But he promised there would be consequences. Roman reveals that if Jey quits in their match he, his brother Jimmy, their wives and children will all be excommunicated from the bloodline. The family will turn its back on them.

The show ended with an irate pair of Uso twins starring down an unflinching champion in the ring, as the Hell in a Cell structure lowered around him. Incredible visual. Jey climbed the cage and stared down the champ from 20 feet in the air as the show went off the air.