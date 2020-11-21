WWE Smackdown Results (11/20): Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso Headlines Survivor Series Go-Home Show

WWE Smackdown Results

November 20, 2020

The Street Profits started the show backstage, hyping up this weekend’s Survivor Series, including the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker’s debut and his Final Farewell. Montez Ford did an impression of the Deadman, all the lights went out, and Big E popped out of the darkness with a sombrero on his head. Apparently that’s all they had in props. Dawkins predicted the Street Profits would woop the New Day so bad on Sunday they’d knock Kofi Kingston’s accent back.

The New Day made their way to the ring and talked up Survivor Series. More Undertaker jokes and impressions. They were cut off by Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, who complained about WWE protecting their poster boy Bobby Lashley.

King Baron Corbin joined the chaos and complained about all the Raw stars that keep coming over to Smackdown, and said the New Day literally just had their “last match” on Smackdown like a month ago. This brought out Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. They all went back and forth arguing about who would fight New Day, but in the end all four agreed to just jump them instead.

8-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. King Corbin & Sami Zayn & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Absolutely no one was on the same page. Zayn refused to get involved at all. The tag champions kept trying to show each other up and had a lot of miscommunication, taking each other out a few times. They all finally forced Zayn to get in the ring and he ate a spinebuster and frog splash for the finish.

Sami Zayn stormed backstage after the match and interrupted an interview in progress with Daniel Bryan, ranting and raving about losing. He started in on Bryan, who shoved him to the ground.

Adam Pearce told Otis that he is the final member of the Smackdown men’s team. Chad Gable celebrated with the big man, who he’s been coaching. Natalya came in and demanded to be put on the women’s team. Instead, Pearce announced Bayley as the team’s captain, and put Natalya in a qualifying match against Tamina instead.

Natalya def. Tamina Snuka to qualify for the Smackdown women’s team at Survivor Series. After the match, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan all met in the ring and looked to be on the same page.

Drew McIntyre came out first for the contract signing. Roman Reigns took his sweet time getting to the ring and made Adam Pearce get up and give him his seat at the head of the table. Reigns claimed that he always knew Drew would win the title back, and that he believed in him – but he’s the right guy in the right place at the wrong time. McIntyre wouldn’t take the bait and said he was just there to sign the contract, and does just that. Reigns called him a secondary champion, the guy WWE gets to do something when the Tribal Chief doesn’t want to. “You’ll always be my favorite number two.”

Murphy def. Seth Rollins. Excellent pay-per-view level match. Dominik and Rey Mysterio tried to get involved at one point but Rollins took them both out. They went back and forth hitting each other with everything. Murphy even kicked out of the Curb Stomp, recovered with a few nasty knee strikes and won with Murphy’s Law.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks met in the ring for an interview with Michael Cole. Asuka mocked her relentlessly to the point where Banks was ready to fight and didn’t want to wait for Survivor Series. Carmella jumped Banks from behind and hung her up in the ropes, attacking her leg. Asuka watched it happen and did nothing.

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso. Another very good match. Uso came within inches of winning. He almost got it with a superkick, then hit two more superkicks. Bryan blocked the Uso Splash with his knees and rolled him into an inside cradle for the win.