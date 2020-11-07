WWE Smackdown Results (11/6): Sasha Banks Defends, Kevin Owens vs Jey Uso, Carmella Returns & More

WWE Smackdown Results

November 6, 2020

A video package aired recapping the history between Bayley and Sasha Banks. Bayley was interviewed backstage and claimed she signed the Hell in a Cell contract under duress, and should still be champion. She mocked Sasha for having never successfully retained any of her titles in the past.

Sasha Banks (c) def. Bayley to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Another great match between these two. Bayley did everything in her power to regain the gold. She distracted the referee with one weapon, tried to use another weapon, and even hit a Bank Statement of her own, the Bayley-to-Belly and a diving elbow drop, but Banks kept kicking out and eventually locked in a modified Bank Statement to retain.

Carmella attacked Sasha Banks on the entrance ramp and dropped her with a superkick.

Survivor Series partners Jey Uso and Kevin Owens had a tense moment backstage. Owens joked about the last few weeks being tough and told Jey he shouldn’t be doing things like getting Roman Reigns coffee and doing his dirty work. Jey got in his face about it.

Rey Mysterio was shown backstage trying to reach his daughter on the phone. Dominik kept telling him to get ready for his match, and left to get his gear. Meanwhile, King Corbin ran in and jumped Rey.

Kayla Braxton tried to interview Jey Uso, but Paul Heyman cut it short and was mad because Roman Reigns didn’t approve the interview time. Uso didn’t understand why he wasn’t allowed to do it, so Heyman had the Universal Championship come out and yell at him for not asking permission, and for allowing Kevin Owens to question the family. Reigns yelled at Heyman as well for making him deal with trivial problems.

King Corbin def. Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Smackdown men’s team at Survivor Series. Mysterio was beaten down and limping heading into the match and never did get his gear on. This ended up being chaotic with Dominik and Seth Rollins getting involved. Corbin got the win with End of Days after Murphy and Aalyah came to ringside distracting dad.

Ruby Riott def. Natalya & Zelina Vega to qualify for the Smackdown women’s team at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins def. Otis to qualify for the Smackdown men’s team at Survivor Series. Murphy watched the match from the ramp and distracted both guys. When Otis went for the Caterpillar, Murphy got on the apron and opened the door for Rollins to hit the Curb Stomp.

Backstage, Rollins approached Murphy and wanted an explanation for what happened out in the ring. Murphy said he did it for the “Messiah” and Rollins welcomed him back into the fold. Aalyah showed up and shoved Murphy, yelling at him for helping Rollins after everything they’ve been through. He told her to trust him.

In another over-the-top sitdown interview, Lars Sullivan talked about being bullied as a kid, before he got huge and started weight training. Then he became the bully, and apparently made all the kids eat dirt and glass. Cool.

Jey Uso def. Kevin Owens. About halfway through the match Roman Reigns sent Paul Heyman out to ringside to corner for his cousin. They took each other to the limit, with Jey getting a nearfall off a superkick and Owens getting a nearfall of the pop-up powerbomb. Reigns’ music then hit, Jey used the distracted to deliver a low blow and a superkick, followed by the Uso Splash to win.