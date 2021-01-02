WWE
WWE Smackdown Results – Live Now: New Year Who Dis? The Tribal Chief Kicks Off 2021
WWE Smackdown Results
January 1, 2021
In memory of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber.
A video package airs recapping last week’s steel cage match, focussing on Jey Uso once again screwing over Kevin Owens by handcuffing him to the cage, allowing Roman Reigns to retain the Universal title.
Reigns, Jey and Paul Heyman come to the ring to kick off the New Year. The champ says 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but when you’re the Tribal Chief you make it work. He brags about giving Paul Heyman work when he was cast aside by the company and making his cousin the Main Event Uso.
Kevin Owens interrupts them, but Reigns tells production to cut his mic because this is a family moment and no one wants to hear from him. Owens claims that the family failed and should be ashamed of how many times Jey Uso had to pull him off ladders at TLC, and handcuff him to the cage, because Roman wasn’t man, or maybe not good enough to do the job himself. “The Big Dog is long gone and he’s been replaced by a giant bitch.” KO storms off to find Adam Pierce.
— Big E def. King Corbin via disqualification. Sami Zayn was on commentary, with the badly outfitted Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside. Much of the action took place during the break. E had the match won looking for the Big Ending, but Zayn rushed the ring and attacked him leading to a 4-on-1 beatdown. Apollo Crews ran out and the babyfaces cleaned house.
WWE
Booker T Reveals How The Queen Sharmell Character Was Created
The partnership between Booker T and Queen Sharmell was an incredible one, and the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed how it came about.
Booker T spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how he was going to quit WWE around 2006, as he wanted to spend time with his wife after they got married. However, with WWE wanting to keep Booker around, the company brought the idea of signing her and bringing Sharmell onto the road.
“I was going to quit WWE back in 2005-2006. I was leaving the business and because of Sharmell, I got married. I didn’t want to be on the road and Sharmell being at home,” revealed Booker. “I talked to [WWE] about it. They said, ‘Why don’t we hire Sharmell?’ I was like, ‘That will solve a whole lot.’ They hired Sharmell and she came on the road.
“It kind of manifested as far as the King Booker and Queen Sharmell thing just because I call Sharmell, Queen, all the time. That’s the way I represent her in the world around people. She was always wearing the gowns, former Miss Black America. It’s like, ‘Why don’t we do the King of the Ring thing and make you King.’ I became King. I think I won two matches and I was anointed King.
“They made me the King, but it was all I think it was driven and motivated around Sharmell and me being King kind of made sense. It’s one of those angles that could have been an asterisk at the end of my career. Me, Booker T, being a clown, acting stupid.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
WWE
Trish Stratus Reveals She Has Had Talks About Producing For WWE NXT
Trish Stratus has revealed she has recently been in talks about potentially working with WWE NXT behind the scenes in a producers role.
The black and gold brand has plenty of former WWE Superstars working in different capacities, from Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Matt Bloom and William Regal. Recently, The Undertaker discussed possibly helping out in the future, and it seems that Stratus also has her eyes on getting involved.
During an interview with the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about hoping to contribute to the business in some way, admitting she loves working with young talent.
“I would love to contribute in some way,” said Stratus. “And I’ve talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner, about possibly going to NXT. We’ve talked about it on a number of occasions. It’s just like… the right time has never come about to do that. But yeah, I’d love to and I love working with young minds, and that was the best part of Tough Enough was just to work with these young kids.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription)
WWE
Keith Lee Predicts He Will Become WWE Champion At Legends Night
Keith Lee will be challenging for the WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021, and the Limitless One is confident that he will win.
Keith Lee defeated Sheamus on WWE Raw this week in order to become number one contender, and on WWE Raw’s Legends Night, he will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, in the biggest match of his career to date.
The former WWE NXT Champion spoke with WWE in an exclusive interview, where he made it clear that he will become WWE Champion on WWE Raw.
“How does one prepare? I would say the first time we fought, that was difficult to prepare for because he was hurt, he’s my friend, most people are aware of this. This match is much easier to prepare for. Let me explain why. It’s quite simple. His best friend, this man has an issue with me. He’s also a man he vouches for. A man that he supports. A man that he would put the trust of his life in his hands. He told me I don’t have to worry about mine in his hands but what’s happened two weeks in a row? I got kicked in the face last week, for winning a match for him, for Drew, for my team, for Raw, against some miscreants. And then this week I promise until the bell not to lay a hand on him and what does he do? He kicks me in the face again! A man he vouches for. It’s clear where I stand in his world. And while he’s a friend, I have to respect where he stands, and understand that WWE Championship stands above him. On the first Raw of the year, Keith Lee becomes WWE Champion.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
