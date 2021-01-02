WWE Smackdown Results – Live Now: New Year Who Dis? The Tribal Chief Kicks Off 2021

WWE Smackdown Results

January 1, 2021

In memory of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber.

A video package airs recapping last week’s steel cage match, focussing on Jey Uso once again screwing over Kevin Owens by handcuffing him to the cage, allowing Roman Reigns to retain the Universal title.

Reigns, Jey and Paul Heyman come to the ring to kick off the New Year. The champ says 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but when you’re the Tribal Chief you make it work. He brags about giving Paul Heyman work when he was cast aside by the company and making his cousin the Main Event Uso.

Kevin Owens interrupts them, but Reigns tells production to cut his mic because this is a family moment and no one wants to hear from him. Owens claims that the family failed and should be ashamed of how many times Jey Uso had to pull him off ladders at TLC, and handcuff him to the cage, because Roman wasn’t man, or maybe not good enough to do the job himself. “The Big Dog is long gone and he’s been replaced by a giant bitch.” KO storms off to find Adam Pierce.

— Big E def. King Corbin via disqualification. Sami Zayn was on commentary, with the badly outfitted Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside. Much of the action took place during the break. E had the match won looking for the Big Ending, but Zayn rushed the ring and attacked him leading to a 4-on-1 beatdown. Apollo Crews ran out and the babyfaces cleaned house.

