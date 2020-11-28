WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns

WWE Smackdown Results

November 27, 2020

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. He simply said “roll it”, jumping to a video package recapping this past weekend’s Survivor Series. The key points were Roman defeating Drew McIntyre and Team Smackdown losing to Team Raw in a clean sweep.

Reigns asked his cousin why he and Team Smackdown lost on Sunday night. Jey claimed nobody would listen to him and it wasn’t his fault, but Reigns didn’t buy it. He said they lost because they don’t respect Jey, which means they don’t him, which means they don’t respect their family. He asks Jey if he looks like just another bitch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers, before dropping the mic and walking out on him.

Otis vs. King Corbin

This match never happened because Jey Uso absolutely brutalized Otis with a steel chair while he was making his entrance. Otis came out while he was still leaving and Jey, feeling dejected, hit him at least two dozens times as hard as he could until officials came out and got between them.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out and made admittedly dumb jokes about Otis and catering. The Street Profits followed and talked about their match against the New Day at Survivor Series. “We took the torch, but the power of positivity is forever.” Angelo Dawkins made a joke about how Robert Roode can only grow facial hair on his upper lip, which made no sense because he has a full beard. Even commentary said it made no sense.

The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Roode and Ziggler isolated Montez Ford during a commercial when he crashed and burned trying for an early frog splash. They continued to beat him down with quick tags for several minutes. Ziggler hit the Fameasser for two. Ford caught both with big elbows and chops but couldn’t quite make the tag. Dawkins finally got the hot tag and squashed both opponents in the corner with big splashes. He hit Ziggler with a Samoan Drop and Roode with a swinging neckbreaker and a big spinebuster. Ford went to the top rope and connected with a ridiculous frog splash, but Ziggler made the save at the last second. Things broke down and Roode snuck in a roll-up to get the surprise win over the champions.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode