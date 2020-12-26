Results
WWE Smackdown Results (12/25): Three Titles Defended On Christmas Day, Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso
December 25, 2020
Roman Reigns (c) def. Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Steel Cage match. Another very good match between these two. They went three full segments to open the show, and this was perhaps even more back-and-forth than their TLC match. Reigns kicked out of the pop-up powerbomb and a stunner. Owens kicked out of a spear, and that’s about when he started trying to win by escaping the cage. He even shook off a second spear and hit another stunner, had the match won, but Jey Uso ran in and handcuffed him to the cage.
Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c) def. Bayley & Carmella and Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Everyone came out one at a time before the match and talked for like 20 seconds before being cut off leading to this very random triple threat tag. Banks pinned Bayley to eliminate her team. Charlotte pinned Belair to retain.
The Street Profits ran down the rest of tonight’s show backstage. Sami Zayn came in yelling and screaming trying to figure out who authorized tonight’s Lumberjack match. They gave him a t-shirt that said “I Was The Intercontinental Champion”.
Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso. Uso attacked before the match began and dominated the first half because of it. He battled back to win a very hard fought match with a running knee.
Daniel Bryan announced that he was entering the 2021 Royal Rumble match.
Big E def. Sami Zayn (c) to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Big E had to deal with so much crap including being jumped by all the heel lumberjacks numerous times, and Sami constantly cheating. He did his huge spear through the ropes after dodging the Helluva Kick, at which point all the lumberjacks started fighting amongst each other. Sami used the distraction to try and escape, but the babyfaces dragged him back. E hit the Big Ending to win the title!
Smackdown ended with all the babyfaces hoisting up Big E on their shoulders and celebrating as confetti rained down from the top of the ThunderDome.
AEW Dynamite Results (12/23): Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed, Chris Jericho & MJF Team Up
AEW Dynamite Quick Results
December 23, 2020
1. Chris Jericho & MJF def. Top Flight.
— Jake Hager called out Wardlow for a match next week, claiming Wardlow is the only member of the Inner Circle who hasn’t pulled his weight. He’s out of action for a family issue right now.
— The Acclaimed debuted a new music video rapping about the Young Bucks.
— Sting was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He talked about his history with Dusty Rhodes in the NWA/WCW and knew he had to be a part of AEW because of Cody. He also pointed out Darby Allin in the stands. Team Taz interrupted and threatened to hurt Sting until Darby hit the ring. A bit of a stare down between Sting and Darby at the end.
— MJF talked to Santana backstage about recently losing his grandfather and who rough it’s been. Santana also lost someone close to him so the two bonded over it and shook hands. The master plan is working.
2. Jurassic Express def. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10)
— FTR came out and gave Jurassic Express two weeks to get ready to face them.
— Don Callis & Kenny Omega were interviewed from a hotel room. Omega mocked Fenix for losing in their AEW World Tag Team title match, and in their AAA Mega title match, and in the World Title Eliminator when he got injured. He joked about Fenix going back to IMPACT but Callis said he was too injury prone.
3. PAC def. The Butcher
— Jade Cargill called the timing of Brandi Rhodes’ pregnancy convenient and demanded another opponent to fill her time now that she can’t actually wrestle Brandi.
— Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announced their wedding date as February 3 at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Miro mauled Trent and the other Best Friends were shown outside watching their friend being loaded into an ambulance.
4. Dustin Rhodes def. Evil Uno
— Lee Johnson and QT Marshall helped Dustin fight off a post-match attack by the Dark Order.
— Shawn Spears was interviewed and claimed that Cody Rhodes and AEW management are holding him back and keeping him under a glass ceiling just like he was in New York. He said he’s leaving and not coming back until he feels like it.
5. Hikaru Shida def. Alex Gracia
— Another short match from the women’s division. Abadon vampire bit Shida after the match and they went a little crazy with the fake blood and theatrics of it all.
6. The Young Bucks (c) def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
WWE NXT Results (12/22): Adam Cole Faces Velveteen Dream, Two Big Returns, & A Very Gargano Christmas
December 23, 2020
Orlando, FL
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP STREET FIGHT
ONEY LORCAN & DANNY BURCH (c) vs KILLIAN DAIN & DRAKE MAVERICK
Before the NXT Tag Team Champions can even get to the ring, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick attack them and kickstart the match on the outside. Drake Maverick launches Oney Lorcan into the LED board, while Danny Burch is sent into the steel stairs.
The babyfaces set up two tables on the outside, but the champions fight back and take out Maverick as they then set up two chairs in the middle of the ring, but Dain drops Burch onto them, bending the chair in half with the move. Dain launches Drake into the feet of Burch, tripping him up as Killian then power slams him onto him for good measure.
They then go for several clotheslines in the corner as they then connect with dual kicks to the face of Lorcan. Danny Burch then charges back in and connects with a clothesline to Maverick, meanwhile Lorcan is able to take out Killian Dain with a blockbuster on the outside.
Drake then gets dropped onto the chair, head-first and the champions then look to attack Dain, but he launches Burch over the barricade, but when he then charges into Lorcan, he avoids it and Killian crashes through a table. With Maverick on his own in the ring, the champions take turns with a belt, just whipping him continuously.
The duo takes their eye off the ball though with their trash-talking, which allows Killian Dain to tag in as he then dominates both men, hitting several suplexes and then a double splash into the corner. Dain powerbombs Burch and follows it with an elbow to the chest and Drake then tags back in.
Killian attempts to put Lorcan through the two tables on the outside, but Burch pulls him off and the two men then push Dain. He’s supposed to crash through the tables, but neither of them ends up breaking. Lorcan then uses the whip again, but Drake responds with a low blow to each man and he then starts using the belt to whip both of them.
Lorcan then hits a low-blow of his own though as Burch then uses a cricket bat to hit Maverick as they then connect with their double team finish to get the victory.
Winners (and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions): Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan
A VERY GARGANO CHRISTMAS
We then see the Very Gargano Christmas. Johnny is playing the piano, they’re all incredibly over the top using the word ‘way’ at different points until Austin Theory mentions No Way Jose, which Gargano tells him not to do. Austin opens up his present, and it is The Gargano Whey protein powder. We will back to this later on tonight.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Tyler Rust is asked about his match against Tomasso Ciampa last week, but Malcolm Bivens quickly takes over and says Tyler Rust had one of the best debuts in WWE NXT history, and tonight he will prove he’s not a rookie, he’s a diamond in the rust.
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
December 21, 2020
Charlotte Flair kicks off the night to a great reaction from the pre-recorded audience track. Asuka is out next. She says that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were not ready for Asuka last night at WWE TLC, and they were definitely not ready for her surprise tag team partner.
Shayna and Nia waste no time coming out and throwing around demands, making excuses for losing. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke follow and don’t want to hear it, throwing their hats into the ring as the next challengers. The new champions basically convinced them to fight each other to sort it out.
NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE
Asuka and Charlotte are on commentary here. Coming back from commercial, Nia Jax is in complete control of Mandy, stomping on her back and beating her up in the corner. Shayna tags in and does the same, dropping knees to the back. She knocks Dana off the apron but turns around into elbow strikes and a suplex from Mandy.
Asuka keeps cheering for her “Sexy Muscle Friends” throughout the match, which is legitimately popping Charlotte. Brooke surprises everyone with some great offense on Shayna including a moonsault and a diving senton. Nia pulls her out of the ring to save her partner. Shayna tries to break Dana’s elbow, Dana rolls her up for a nearfall, only to get caught in the rear naked choke. It’s over.
Winners: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
The winners stare down the champions from the ring after the match. Dana and Mandy dropkick Shayna off the apron then work together to dump Nia over the ropes, sending a statement of their own.
Backstage The Hurt Business sees a random guy wearing a New Day t-shirt and bully him for making poor decisions. They rip off his t-shirt and force him to put some Hurt Business merch on.
