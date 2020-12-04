Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis tonight, plus a rematch between King Corbin and Murphy. The show kicks off at 8:00 PM ET so join us then!

WWE Smackdown Results

December 4, 2020

The show begins with the entire roster, led by Vince McMahon, on the entrance ramp and a graphic in memory of Pat Patterson up on the tron. Michael Cole says a few heartfelt words and asks the WWE Universe to join them in a moment of silence and a ten bell salute to Pat. Rest in peace.

In-Ring Interview: Roman Reigns

Kayla Braxton opens Smackdown in the ring and hypes up her guest at this time… The most dominant performer of his generation… A five-time heavyweight champion… A former tag team, United States and Intercontinental champion… A future Hall of Famer… And the head of his table…

Universal Champion Roman Reigns slowly saunters to the ring – and I mean slower than Tetsuya Naito and the Undertaker put together – accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Heyman adds even more accolades to the champ’s official introductions, before Kayla sets up footage of all the chaos that happened last week between them and Kevin Owens. Go out of your way to find this video package, as it’s tremendous.

Kayla asks if Roman fears Kevin Owens. Roman says that this is the biggest opportunity in her life, they could have had a veteran like Michael Cole do this interview, but they took a chance on her and right now, she’s blowing it. Next question. Kayla said that many people believe Reigns is unfairly manipulating his cousin. The champion remains cool and says that Jey is one of the greatest tag team stars of all time, but what has he done this year? He’s not a manipulator, he’s a protector.

Roman get sick of answering questions and tells Paul to wrap up the interview for him. Heyman puts over the ratings and the metrics and says that things are trending upwards and it’s all because of this new and improved Jey Uso. Does that sound like manipulation?

Kevin Owens puts an end to all of the B.S. and gets in the ring, saying he doesn’t want to wait until tonight’s main event. Jey Uso gets in his face and tells him they can roll right now! KO laughs at him and says he’s not talking to the busboy, he’s talking to the head of the table, challenging Reigns to be a man and defend his Universal title against him at WWE TLC – unless he wants to do it right now.

Reigns says that Owens being on the island of relevancy will be the best thing that happens to his career, agreeing to the challenge at WWE TLC. As far as a fight right now goes, Reigns says that there’s a lady in the ring and tells Owens to grow up. The family leaves and Owens gets back on the mic, telling the champ to find his balls and stop being a bitch. Reigns doesn’t take the bait, and walks away.

Backstage

Backstage, Jey Uso tells Roman that he had to step up and accept Kevin Owens’ challenge because he was disrespecting their family. He apologizes for overstepping again, but Reigns actually told him that he understand, but there’s always consequences for every action.