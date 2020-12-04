Results
WWE Smackdown Live Coverage (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Battle Kevin Owens & Otis
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis tonight, plus a rematch between King Corbin and Murphy. The show kicks off at 8:00 PM ET so join us then!
WWE Smackdown Results
December 4, 2020
The show begins with the entire roster, led by Vince McMahon, on the entrance ramp and a graphic in memory of Pat Patterson up on the tron. Michael Cole says a few heartfelt words and asks the WWE Universe to join them in a moment of silence and a ten bell salute to Pat. Rest in peace.
In-Ring Interview: Roman Reigns
Kayla Braxton opens Smackdown in the ring and hypes up her guest at this time… The most dominant performer of his generation… A five-time heavyweight champion… A former tag team, United States and Intercontinental champion… A future Hall of Famer… And the head of his table…
Universal Champion Roman Reigns slowly saunters to the ring – and I mean slower than Tetsuya Naito and the Undertaker put together – accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Heyman adds even more accolades to the champ’s official introductions, before Kayla sets up footage of all the chaos that happened last week between them and Kevin Owens. Go out of your way to find this video package, as it’s tremendous.
Kayla asks if Roman fears Kevin Owens. Roman says that this is the biggest opportunity in her life, they could have had a veteran like Michael Cole do this interview, but they took a chance on her and right now, she’s blowing it. Next question. Kayla said that many people believe Reigns is unfairly manipulating his cousin. The champion remains cool and says that Jey is one of the greatest tag team stars of all time, but what has he done this year? He’s not a manipulator, he’s a protector.
Roman get sick of answering questions and tells Paul to wrap up the interview for him. Heyman puts over the ratings and the metrics and says that things are trending upwards and it’s all because of this new and improved Jey Uso. Does that sound like manipulation?
Kevin Owens puts an end to all of the B.S. and gets in the ring, saying he doesn’t want to wait until tonight’s main event. Jey Uso gets in his face and tells him they can roll right now! KO laughs at him and says he’s not talking to the busboy, he’s talking to the head of the table, challenging Reigns to be a man and defend his Universal title against him at WWE TLC – unless he wants to do it right now.
Reigns says that Owens being on the island of relevancy will be the best thing that happens to his career, agreeing to the challenge at WWE TLC. As far as a fight right now goes, Reigns says that there’s a lady in the ring and tells Owens to grow up. The family leaves and Owens gets back on the mic, telling the champ to find his balls and stop being a bitch. Reigns doesn’t take the bait, and walks away.
Backstage
Backstage, Jey Uso tells Roman that he had to step up and accept Kevin Owens’ challenge because he was disrespecting their family. He apologizes for overstepping again, but Reigns actually told him that he understand, but there’s always consequences for every action.
AEW
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming! Jon Moxley defends the AEW World title against Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin and more!
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
December 2, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
AEW DYNAMITE DIAMOND BATTLE ROYAL
We start HOT with the battle royal and Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears are outside of the ring waiting for their turn to get in. Scorpio Sky eventually get in and Spears stays on the outside, but they eye each other as the melee takes place inside the ring. We have 19 men going nuts on each other, and Isaah Cassidy gets thrown out by Matt Hardy! We continue the battle, but now Adam Page works together with the Dark Order to eliminate Serpentico.
We continue and Sydal gets thrown BIG TIME out onto the ramp way. Then from behind Shawn Spears gets eliminated by Scorpio Sky! It looks like Hangman Page is going to get eliminated by Matt Hardy…but the Dark Order catches him! They throw him back into the ring, but Hardy goes right after him and throws him out on the other side of the ring. Meanwhile, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, & MJF are just biding their time sitting in the corner with each other as Miro annihilates everyone. He eliminates Joey Janela, Matt Hardy, & Marq Quen all in a row!
Left in the ring are Sammy Guevara, MJF, & Wardlow, but Jungleboy is in there too! Miro and Wardlow meet in the middle of the ring, and they start trading hay makers! Miro gets the upper hand with some right hands and then starts to nail knees! Miro looks to deliver the knockout blow, but Sammy Guevara and MJF attack him from behind and eliminate him.
Jungleboy gets up and starts going at it with fast paced action against Sammy Guevara. It makes it up to the top rope….and MJF pushes them both off the top! It looks like the last two are Wardlow and MJF, and they’ll be facing off against each other….BUT ORANGE CASSIDY IS STILL OUTSIDE THE RING! He has not been eliminated! He gets in the ring and dodges a blow by Wardlow, who accidentally nearly eliminates MJF. Within the confusion, Cassidy hits the Orange Punch on Wardlow, eliminating him out of the ring, leaving the finals to Orange Cassidy vs. MJF!
Winners: Orange Cassidy & MJF
After the match, Miro comes out and has to be held back by referees.
Results
WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match With War Games Implication, Imperium Returns, More!
WWE NXT Results
December 2, 2020
Orlando, FL
PAT PATTERSON TRIBUTE
WWE starts tonight with a tribute to the late, great Pat Patterson, who sadly passed away earlier today. The entire roster is out on the entrance ramp, including Triple H, HBK, and William Regal, paying their respects to the first-ever Intercontinental Champion.
A video package is then shown with photos from Pat’s life while the song ‘My Way’ plays, which Patterson is famous for singing at karaoke throughout his life, with footage of him singing also being shown.
DAMIAN PRIEST & LEON RUFF vs RAUL MENDOZA & SANTOS ESCOBAR
Johnny Gargano is on commentary for this match as he trash talks Damian Priest to start. Footage is shown earlier on tonight of Priest demanding to be in this match as he wants to ensure Ruff gets to Takeover this Sunday. Ruff starts the match, and he avoids Raul Mendoza in the corner jumping around the ropes, eventually catching Raul with a dropkick.
However, things quickly change when the Cruiserweight Champion tags in as he connects with a massive knee strike, which sends Ruff flying into his own corner. Priest comes in and Escobar quickly backs out, but Mendoza eats a back elbow by Priest.
On the outside Damian continues the attack, dropping Mendoza into the ring apron as he then slams him into the barricade. Mendoza tries to respond with a chop, but that only angers Priest, who takes out Mendoza again, however, Priest gets distracted by the Ghostface character who is stood watching in the crowd.
This allows Escobar to tag in and hit a suicide dive while Priest isn’t concentrating. Back inside the ring, Legado Del Fantasma isolates Priest, with Escobar catching him with a huge dropkick in the corner, which sends Priest bouncing off the turnbuckles.
Mendoza then returns as he begins to work over the knee of Priest, targetting the area while Gargano hilarious mocks Priest for shooting fake arrows on commentary. However, Priest finally gets in some offence of his own, hitting a flat liner and he brings in Leon Roff.
He dropkicks Mendoza out of the ring and then connects with a hurricanrana to Santos, but a blind tag gets made as Ruff continues his attack on Santos. After planting him down to the ring, Mendoza charges back in with a dropkick to catch him out, but Ruff then scrambles to Priest and he begins unloading on both of his opponents.
Priest knocks Santos out of the ring with a forearm and he follows up by attacking him again, and as Mendoza tries to dive off the top rope to make the most of it, he ends up hitting a forearm to Mendoza. Priest hits the Reckoning to Raul as Ruff tags in and finishes things off with a big splash to win things for his team.
Winners: Leon Ruff & Damian Priest
After the match, Gargano talks trash from commentary, and it appears that there are now two Ghostface characters, as they appear behind him.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS
A video package is then shown of Rhea Ripley and Ember Moon bringing a gift to Shotzi Blackheart a gift as she continues to work in the warehouse. Her fourth member is still unknown at this point.
Another video package is shown, recapping the Undisputed Era/The Brand storyline as UE talk about how things have been tough lately, but they’re now ready to and kick someone’s ass.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
IMPACT Wrestling Results
December 1, 2020
Rest in peace, Bob Ryder.
Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Team XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)
Shelley is back from a minor injury and wastes no time in showing that he’s just as good as he’s ever been, taking both big men down with rapid strikes and kicking combinations, setting up Chris Sabin for a big dive through the ropes to take them out on the floor. Shelley continues to pelt Acey Baby with kicks and body shots. Sabin comes off the top rope but gets caught around the throat and hurled across the ring. Shelley saves his partner from a splash in the corner and the Guns double team Acey, until he powerbombs one on top of the other.
Larry D gets the tag and goes to work with big stomps and knee drops to the body and back of Shelley. He squashes his opponent in the corner and rolls him back to the center, delivering a mule kick to the side of the head. Two-count. Romero tags back in and XXXL crush Shelley in between them. Sabin doesn’t wait for the tag and just leaps off the ropes into a missile dropkick, sending Larry to the floor.
Tags made by Sabin and Larry D. The Machine Guns double team Larry again with kicking combinations, before taking him off his feet with a High Low combo. Romero makes the save and drops a huge leg on Sabin, blasting Shelley off the apron. XXXL sets up to squash Sabin again, but he rolls out of the way and they crash into each other like freight trains. Shelley returns but eats a back elbow. Sabin off the ropes with a bulldog to take the big man down. The Guns hoist up Ace for an impressive suplex, taking him out of the equation. Larry takes the Skull & Bones for the three.
Winners: Motor City Machine Guns
Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock arrived at the building but security wouldn’t let them in. Scott D’Amore told Shamrock that he went too far last week putting his hands on an IMPACT official, suspending him without pay for 30 days. Callihan freaks out, and D’Amore tells him if he keeps it up it’ll be 60 days and they’ll both be suspended. Shamrock said he could drop the security guards and force his way into the building, but he’s not looking to make this a legal issue. When he comes back, he promises he’ll put his hands on whoever he wants.
John E. Bravo runs into XXXL backstage and freaks out on Larry D for trying to murder him. Fair point. Tommy Dreamer separated them and told Bravo to hit the bricks for his own safety. Dreamer, in a shirt that says “POLICE” for some reason, tells Larry D that he has to go “downtown” with him for questioning. Larry knocks him out cold with a backhand.
