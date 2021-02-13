AEW Dynamite Results

February 10, 2021

Jacksonville, FL

— Darby Allin (c) def. Joey Janela to retain the TNT Championship. A very good, very physical back and forth match. Not quite as over-the-top nasty as you might expect given their previous matches or propensity for sacrificing their bodies, but both guys went hard. Allin hit an Avalanche Code Red into the Coffin Drop to retain.

— Jon Moxley spoke outside the building, hyping up the main event tag team match against KENTA and Kenny Omega. He talked about his upcoming IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship (and actually had the belt with him!) against KENTA and said it will be a great, by-the-rules wrestling match. But not tonight. Tonight there’s no DQs and no rules, and he’s going to have some fun!

— Sammy Guevara kicked everyone out of the Inner Circle dressing room except for MJF. He called MJF out for trying to take over the group and trying to drive a wedge between him and Chris Jericho. Sammy ended up throwing his phone against the wall and attacking him.

— Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson def. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi. A great match and a showcase for the newly signed Lee Johnson. The heels targetted Cody and created an injury early on so Johnson had to do most of the work in the second half of the match and thundered back to score the pin. Very emotional moment for him finally getting his first win in an AEW ring.

— Tony Schiavone interviewed the Nightmare Family on the ramp. Johnson said he didn’t really have words to describe the moment. He went 0-29 just looking for a win and with the hard work of his coaches, Cody, QT, Dustin, Brandi and the rest of the team he was able to prove that hard work pays off.

— PAC def. Ryan Nemeth. An elongated squash match basically. PAC beat the hell out of him and got the win with the Black Arrow and the Brutalizer.

— Chris Jericho & MJF def. The Acclaimed. MJF had his ribs taped up and overplayed being hurt the whole time. Before the match he approached the Inner Circle and told them that Guevara attacked him backstage for no reason. Jericho didn’t have time to deal with it as they were literally about to go through the curtain. Jericho got the pin with the Judas Effect after tons of outside interference from the Inner Circle.

— Sammy Guevara came to the ring and said that a long time ago he told everyone if ONE more thing happened between him and MJF that he was done for good. Jericho asked him what he meant by that, and Sammy just shook his head and announced that he was done with the Inner Circle. He quits.

— After a commercial break, Guevara was spotted leaving the building. He said he needed to get some space from “this place” and figure out where to go from here.

— Hangman Page and Matt Hardy were shown hanging out at the bar. Hardy thought he was drunk and tried to get him to sign a contract that would give him 30% of his future earnings, but said it didn’t matter because he was going to be a billionaire. While Hardy had his back turned, Hangman switched out the contracts and both men signed on the dotted line.

— Thunder Rosa def. Leyla Hirsch to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Awesome match. Hirsch has been impressive since coming up and has made her mark on DARK but this was her coming out moment. The best match I’ve seen her ever have. She took the former NWA champion to her limit but just couldn’t quite beat the more experienced, established star.

— Kenny Omega & KENTA def. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This might be my favorite Dynamite match in a very long time. This was a wild, almost Attitude Era-esque brawl with some great set pieces. Big, big fight feel. KENTA had the #1 contender’s briefcase and Moxley had the IWGP title. Archer chokeslammed Omega through a giant wooden heart that Peter Avalon had been hanging out on at ringside. They fought through the backstage, into the kitchen, random rooms and the action really never stopped. Go out of your way to see this. In the end the Good Brothers got involved and dropped Archer with the Magic Killer. They helped Omega hoist up the big man for the One Winged Angel for the 1-2-3.