WWE Smackdown Results (2/5): Edge Confronts The Tribal Chief, Cesaro vs Bryan, 3-Way IC Title Defense

WWE Smackdown Results

February 5, 2021

— Graphic: “In memory of ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed”

Roman Reigns and his entourage kicked off the show in the ring, rolling footage of what happened to Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Reigns called out Edge and was pissed off that he went to Raw and NXT instead of just coming straight for the real main event at WrestleMania, him. They were informed that Edge had not arrived at the building yet, and Reigns snapped — “WHY WOULD YOU PLAY GAMES WITH ME?!” The Tribal Chief reminded Edge what happened to KO when he played games, and demanded an answer by the end of the night.

— Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio def. King Corbin. This is third time in a row that these two faced off one-on-one. Corbin attacked Rey before the match and threw him off the entrance ramp. Rey came back and hid under the ring, grabbing Corbin’s leg at the end of the match. Big Dom hit a 619 and Frog Splash to win.

— Announcement: Later tonight we’ll hear from Hulk Hogan about the 33rd anniversary of his match with Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

— Singles Match: Cesaro def. Daniel Bryan. Tremendous technical match. If you’re keeping track this is the second time in 2021 that Cesaro has beaten Daniel Bryan clean, first by pinfall and now by Sharpshooter.

— Backstage: Bianca Belair said she had a big decision to make about WrestleMania. She’s not quite ready to make it just yet but she’ll be in the ring later tonight.

— Singles Match: Bayley def. Ruby Riott. Billie Kay was on commentary and at ringside once again trying to hand out her resume and help the Riott Squad, who absolutely did NOT want her there. She tried to help break up a submission at the end, but Bayley ended up getting the win anyways.

