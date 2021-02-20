Results
WWE Smackdown Results – Live Now: Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Edge will kick off the show tonight at 8/7c to his potential WrestleMania opponents just 48 hours before both world champions defend their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber.
February 19, 2021
Edge made his way to the ring and got right down to business. He admitted that as the “Ultimate Opportunist”, he thinks Roman Reigns is doing the smart thing by not competing in the Elimination Chamber, whereas Drew McIntyre could easily lose the WWE Championship against five other guys.
Roman Reigns’ music cut him off and the Universal Champion very, very slowly walked out with his entourage. He told Edge there weren’t two decisions. There’s every other match, and then there’s THE real main event at WrestleMania and he demands to be acknowledged as such.
Edge denied that because he saw Roman crack under the pressure last week, before Edge even began getting in his head. In that moment he realized that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania, because whoever he picks after Elimination Chamber, no matter who it is, that’s the main event.
Sami Zayn interrupted everyone with his documentary crew. He told Edge that he might be the ultimate opportunist, but WWE management didn’t want him in the WrestleMania main event, and yet he’s plowed his way into the Elimination Chamber anyways, and that should scare everyone. He went on, and on, and on until Jey Uso got sick of it and superkicked his head off.
Reigns very slowly, very calmly handed his belt and microphone to Paul Heyman. He put his hands behind his back and walked over to Edge, whispering something into his ear for about 20 seconds. We couldn’t make out what was said, but the tone between them afterwards was deathly silent.
Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
This was set up after Apollo interfered in Nakamura’s U.S. title shot against Big E last week, costing him the match. Big E was ringside throughout on his white couch doing commentary, and was adamantly against giving Apollo another title shot.
Apollo went after Nakamura right away and backed him into the corner, before slapping on a headlock and delivery body shots and knees to the gut. Nakamura came back with strikes and kicks, climbing to the top turnbuckle, but he got caught on the way up and thrown out to the floor. Apollo brought him back inside but stopped to talk trash to Big E, and the two nearly came to blows.
After the commercial break Apollo continued to control the offense until Nakamura eventually caught him in a cross armbreaker for the submission win out of nowhere. The whole time Big E was getting more and more frustrated that Cole and Graves kept asking questions about Apollo and just wanted to be done with the guy he’s beaten three times in six weeks.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Apollo continued to assault Nakamura after the match. Big E finally stepped in when he threatened to use the ring steps and literally screamed at Apollo that he was done and to go to the back. Incredible sense of authority like I’ve never seen from him before. Apollo backed down but when E turned around to help out Nakamura, he got blindsided with the steps.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (2/17): Omega Goes To Preschool, Young Bucks Defend Tag Titles, Riho vs Deeb
Editor’s Note: My apologies for the delay in live coverage this week. Doug Enriquez is unfortunately one of the many enduring without power currently, and my own internet provider was knocked out until late this evening. We appreciate your patience and will be back with our usual detailed AEW coverage next Wednesday night.
AEW Dynamite Results
February 17, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Hangman Page & Matt Hardy def. TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans). Solid tag team opener with Hangman and Hardy struggling to get on the same page. At one point Hangman had the match won, lined up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Hardy tagged himself in. In the end, Hangman took out both opponents with the Buckshot and Hardy won with a Twist of Fate.
— Hardy celebrated after the match and talked about how much money he’s going to make now that he owns 30% of Hangman’s earnings. Hangman revealed that he made some changes to the contract last week, and had a copy brought out for them to take a look at. Hardy quickly realizes that his contract has been replaced with a deal for a singles match between the two at AEW Revolution, and that if Hardy loses, Hangman will receive 100% of his earnings for Q1 2021. TH2 and Private Party attacked Hangman until the entire Dark Order came out to make the save.
— Backstage, a very serious Chris Jericho cut a promo with the Inner Circle behind him. He told Sammy Guevara in no uncertain terms that when you walk out on the Inner Circle you walk on on Chris Jericho, and he never wants to hear his name spoken around him again. “You’re dead to me!”
— Riho def. Serena Deeb to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament. This was a tremendous match. The best of the tourney so far. They started with some outstanding chain wrestling, working a wrist lock and hammerlock to perfection. Deeb had her knee in a brace and was in worse and worse shape as the match went on. The more damage she took the more aggressive she got in working over Riho’s own knee. Deeb is the NWA women’s world champion so you have to figure a win here sets up a rematch for the belt down the line.
— Orange Cassidy def. Luther. This was a quick match. Nice to see the men in the cooldown match for a change, after the women tore the house down.
— Taz came to the ring with Brian Cage and Hook. He noted that Ricky Starks couldn’t make it because of the weather and said it was a perfect time for Sting to confront them. After much antagonizing, Sting made his way to the ring and threw his baseball bat to the side after Taz claimed he was nothing without it. He went right after Cage with right hands, backing the big man into the corner, but Cage came back and stuck him with a NASTY powerbomb. There was no beatdown afterwards. They really wanted us to know Sting could take real bumps, and let it hang in the air.
— Kenny Omega read the Young Bucks’ new book to a bunch of preschoolers, bragging about how he single-handedly drove up New Japan’s business while he was there. The kids wanted to play with Omega and Don Callis but they left instead and told the kids to hang out with Nakazawa. They all started chanting “WE HATE NAKAZAWA!” before one of them ran up and kicked him in the shin. All the kids beat up Nakazawa and threw toys at him.
— The Young Bucks (c) def. Santana & Ortiz to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Awesome title defense. Santana & Ortiz came very close a number of times, hitting the Street Sweeper near the end for a 2.99 count. They powerbombed Matt over the barricade into the other wrestlers and family members (including the Bucks’ parents), but Nick cradled Ortiz out of nowhere for the 1-2-3.
— The Inner Circle came out and beat down the Young Bucks after the match. Kenny Omega was shown backstage watching on the monitor and wanted to help, but Callis held him back and whispered something to the Good Brothers, who took off. Brandon Cutler ran out and took a beating. Finally Anderson and Gallows arrived to chase them off.
— Cody and Brandi Rhodes came out to reveal their baby is a girl!
— FTR def. Matt & Mike Sydal. After the match, FTR grabbed the ringside doctor’s medical bag and used the scissors to try and cut Sydal’s hair. The lights went out and all three members of Jurassic Express returned to attack them.
— Jon Moxley cut a great promo claiming he’s the only one left who cares about Eddie Kingston despite all their issues, and would beat that lesson into him as many times as he needed. He also called out KENTA saying he was going to NJPW STRONG to break his neck.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & Lance Archer & Rey Fenix def. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade. Crazy main event. Fenix was given plenty of time to shine and did some absolutely crazy stuff, but the driving thread of the match was Moxley/Kingston. In the end, Archer took everyone out on the floor leaving the two alone in the ring beating the hell out of each other. Kingston got him with the spinning back fist, but Mox completely shook it off, hit the Paradigm Shift and won.
— The Good Brothers ran out and attacked Jon Moxley. They held him back while Kenny Omega read the clause in Moxley’s big money contract that entitles him to a rematch for the title. He claimed that when he beat Mox at his own game people came up with excuses, so then he beat him in a wrestling match and they still deny him. If Moxley wants his rematch he can have it at AEW Revolution… in a Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match! Omega drilled him with the V-Trigger to close the show.
WWE NXT Results (2/18): What’s Next For Undisputed Era, Women’s Tag Team Champions Appear, More
WWE NXT Results
February 17, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
KYLE O’REILLY CALLS OUT ADAM COLE
Kyle O’Reilly starts out the show, heading down to the ring with no entrance music as he gets on the microphone. He says everyone saw what happened at Takeover, he has tried to make sense of it but he can’t, he’s shocked, confused, and pissed off.
Kyle says Undisputed Era was supposed to be unlike every other group, but Adam Cole ruined it for all of them. He says while he kicked him in the face, Adam stabbed him in the back. He says despite that, Adam’s still his brother, and he’s giving him the benefit of the doubt and he needs Adam to come out and tell him his story, adding that he is probably going to punch him in the face.
Instead of Adam, he gets Roderick Strong. He agrees that the group is special, and he thinks Sunday was all about emotion. However, Kyle says he doesn’t need Adam to explain it, and he then tells Roddy not to get into the ring, and he admits he doesn’t know who to trust.
Kyle asks for Adam again, but this time he gets the NXT Champion. Finn says Kyle’s not looking for him, but he’s looking for Kyle, and he tells him he can get behind him in wanting to speak to Adam. Finn says he knew he shouldn’t have accepted Kyle’s hand, but Strong then gets in his face and tells him that Kyle had nothing to do with it.
But as they argue, Pete Dunne and the NXT Champions make their way out and start attacking all three of them until WWE officials pull them apart.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
William Regal s shown, revealing that he received a message from Santos Escobar. He is then shown from earlier in the day in his car, and Santos says nobody threatens him, so he is going home, and he tells Regal he will do it when he wants. William Regal then appears and says it will take place next week, and if Santos doesn’t show up, he will be suspended and he will be stripped of his title.
THE WAY vs. SHOTZI BLACKHEART & EMBER MOON
Before the match begins, The Way hand out missing posts for Austin Theory, who was kidnapped by Dexter Lumis at Takeover on Sunday. In the ring, Shotzi Blackheart drops Candice LeRae with a dropkick to start as Ember Moon follows it with a big boot of her own as Shotzi then sends Candice to the floor.
When the match returns from the commercial, The Way is set on the second ropes as Moon and Blackheart attack them at the same time. Ember then leaps over the top rope to splash onto Indi Hartwell, but she is able to kick out. However, Blackheart then heads into the ring with a sharp kick to Indi.
Ember Moon then lanches Indi into the corner as Shotzi ties her up, but Candice then pops up and slams her into the ring post. Meanwhile, Indi hits a big boot to Moon as Candice LeRae then tags back in and takes control of the match.
Backstage, a white van is shown arriving, while Candice connects with a big clothesline as she then works the arm of Ember. Indi tags in, but that allows Moon to get a few shots in, but Hartwell smartly hangs her up on the ropes and hits an uppercut.
Candice then springboards back to Moon on the outside, meanwhile, the van is shown again and Johnny Gargano heads out to investigate. Both women manage to make tags and Blackheart comes in strong with a knee to the face as she then plants Indi face-first into the mat.
Blackheart then locks in a submission, but LeRae pops up with a senton to break it up, but she eats a suplex from Moon for her troubles. Indi then takes out Ember with a spine buster, and she and Shotzi then both end up down after a big clothesline.
Back outside, Johnny Gargano is shown at the van looking for Austin Theory, but he can’t get in, as it’s locked. In the ring, Hartwell drops Shotzi, and Candice tags in and nails a superkick. Ember is able to tag in though and she regains control as Moon and Shotzi take out both members of The Way.
They then climb to the top ropes, but Hartwell knocks off Shotzi while Candice falls into the ropes to knock off Moon. Johnny Gargano then appears with Austin Theory and LeRae runs up the ramp to say hello to him. However, the distraction allows Moon to roll-up Indi to get the win.
Winners: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
