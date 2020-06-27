WWE Smackdown Results (6/26): A Tribute To The Undertaker

WWE Smackdown Results

June 26, 2020

A video package opens the show with highlights from throughout the 3-decade career of The Undertaker. Cut to the Performance Center, where the entire roster – or what’s left of it at this point – is chanting “THANK YOU TAKER!” along with the developmental talents in the crowd.

The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 36 is up next. It was broken up with commercial breaks to split across the first 47 minutes of the show, and after every break wrestlers (Edge, Flair, Reigns, etc.) talked about what The Deadman meant to them.

King Baron Corbin is out to the ring to start the actual Smackdown portion of the show. He calls The Undertaker overrated and claims he spent his entire career kissing the McMahon family’s ass and holding superior athletes like him back. Jeff Hardy rushes the ring and puts a beating on him until Corbin bails.

Jeff Hardy is interviewed backstage and said that if there was a WWE Mount Rushmore that it would be Undertaker’s face four times. Hardy vs. Corbin is set for tonight.

Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Nikki Cross

Bliss and Cross clear the others from the ring after a wild brawl. Cross actually tries to roll up Bliss and gets a nearfall. She tries to apologize and Bliss gets in her face, but the others recover and the brawl resumes. Brooke ends up hitting a Swanton Bomb on Evans, but it’s broken up. Bliss hits a DDT on Brooke and climbs to the top rope looking for Twisted Bliss, but Dana gets her knees up. Evans levels her with the Women’s Right, but Cross rolls up Evans out of nowhere to steal the 3!

Winner: Nikki Cross

It’s officially announced that Nikki Cross will battle Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules: Horror Show.

8-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) & The Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. The Miz, John Morrison, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E absolutely does not care about Miz & Morrison’s attempt at misdirection, pummeling Morrison and giving Miz a big running splash out on the apron. Lince followed with a second rope splash. Cesaro gets the tag for his team but runs into stereo dropkicks from LHP.

Nakamura attacks Metalik from behind and the heels work him over for a bit. Kofi comes in looking for Trouble in Paradise, but he misses and Morrison catches him with a big enzuigiri that sends him to the floor. The heels put the boots to him on the floor, throwing him into the barricade repeatedly. [Commercial]

Back from break as Miz & Morrison are still beating the hell out of Kofi. The New Day star finally takes both down with clotheslines, nearly makes the hot tag, but Nakamura levels him from behind. Baseball slide takes Big E off the apron, as the rest of the heels attack LHP on the apron. Nakamura lines up for the Kinshasa – Kingston counts with a double foot stomp!

Metalik makes the hot tag. Handspring kick into a springboard headscissors. Morrison tags in and gets caught with a wild Code Red pinning combination. Lince Dorado out of nowhere with the Shooting Star Press to Morrison! The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus end up brawling all the way to the back for some reason.

In an absolutely spectacular finishing sequence, Lorado gave Morrison a diving headscissors from the apron the floor, while Metalik ran all the way across the top rope and delivered a springboard elbow drop. 1… 2… 3! Metalik pins the former WWE Champion!

Winners: The New Day & The Lucha House Party

Backstage, King Corbin promises to make Jeff Hardy rest in peace. Douche… Up next, the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman is on his way to the ring!

