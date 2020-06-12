WWE Smackdown Results

June 12, 2020

Orlando, FL

Jeff Hardy started the show with Renee Young in the ring. Sheamus came out with security guards and a doctor, and said he refused to wrestle a junkie at Backlash. They made Jeff go behind a little curtain to relieve himself into a cup, while Sheamus talked trash the entire time. Hardy said “sometimes it’s better to get pissed off than to get pissed on,” and threw the container of “urine” in his face.

Braun Strowman has arrived!

Sheamus was shown in the back after a commercial break, trying to clean himself up and gargle mouthwash. The doctor told him Hardy’s urine test came back negative. Big White was NOT happy.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day (Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura). Good action early on with Cesaro hitting a beautiful tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, and Kingston giving Nakamura a running double stomp. Awkward finish where Kofi came off the top rope looking for a crossbody, Nakamura stumbled back, sort of got one of his knees up, and rolled over into a pin.

Otis and Tucker prepped for the main event backstage when Mandy Rose came up and gave her man a kiss, and his Money in the Bank briefcase. Tucker seemed concerned that his partner wasn’t concentrating on the match.

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus brawled through the building until officials broke them up.

Corey Graves narrated a video package covering the history of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

AJ Styles def. Daniel Bryan to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion! An excellent match in contention for WWE Match of the Year as well as the best match of the pandemic era, so far. They went five segments (about half an hour) and just tore the house down. Lots of great chain wrestling, grappling and counters early on. Bryan’s knee gave out and Styles picked it apart throughout the match. He eventually got the win by pure attrition, hitting the Phenomenal Forearm to pin Bryan in the middle of the ring.

Bayley & Sasha Banks came to the ring for a celebration, and relentlessly bragged about winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, trashing the Performance Center stars in the crowd. Bayley tried to read a poem to her best friend, but they were cut off by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. The IIconics appeared on the tron, called their celebration “tacky”, and reminded everyone they were the ones who ended the Boss & Hug Connection’s first title reign. Bliss & Cross attacked the champions and left them laying.

The Miz & John Morrison came to the ring and said they have a new music video to show us!

Braun Strowman & Heavy Machinery def. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz & John Morrison in a six-man tag team match. Surprisingly no shenanigans here to set up Backlash tension. The babyfaces just went over clean after dominating a short match. In the end, Ziggler delivered a series of kicks to Otis, but the big man absorbed them and started dancing around the ring. He hurled Ziggler over the top rope, Strowman ran around the ring destroying people with shoulder tackles, and Otis got the win with a Caterpillar.