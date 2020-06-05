WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results

June 5, 2020

Orlando, FL

Jeff Hardy takes to the ring and recaps what happened last week. He claims he was walking into work when he got hit from behind by what felt like an anvil, and the next thing he knew he was being handcuffed by cops and covered in alcohol. He says he didn’t know what he would say to his wife and children after everything they’ve been through already. Apparently the police let Hardy go and said that they received information that the person fleeing the scene of the crime had red hair and a beard.

Sheamus is out next. Big White tells Hardy not to go throwing accusations around, because we all know he constantly has excuses for his terrible behavior. He calls Jeff a disappointment and a junkie, while all his fans and friends are enablers. He shouldn’t worry about what his wife and kids think, because they’re used to being disappointed at this point.

Hardy sprints up the ramp but Sheamus was waiting for him with a Brogue Kick. He throws the “Charismatic Enigma” into the plexiglass barriers over and over again, until officials come down to check on Jeff.

Otis and Mandy Rose are walking through the backstage area with the Money in the Bank briefcase, when they find King Corbin’s crown and cape in the props section. Otis puts on the crown and they walk off smiling. Seconds later, Corbin shows up and freaks out that his crown is missing.

OTIS def. KING BARON CORBIN VIA DISQUALIFICATION

This match doesn’t last long before Corbin rolls to the outside to escape a beating, then smacks Otis across the back with a steel chair to get himself DQ’d. Mandy gets up on the apron and trades words with Corbin, allowing Otis to squash him in the corner and deliver the Caterpillar.

The Miz and John Morrison are in a white van with spy equipment set up. They watch Universal Champion Braun Strowman arrive at the Performance Center and make jokes about the dumb rednecks who like him. We cut to a feed inside the P.C. where Strowman is trying to make a protein shake. He puts the protein powder in his tumbler, and it shoots out everywhere like a volcano. Good prank…?

