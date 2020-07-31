WWE Smackdown Results (7/31): The Fiend Returns, AJ Styles Defends The IC Title, Big E vs The Miz, More

While you wait for tonight’s show to begin, give us a follow on Instagram if that’s your thing.

WWE Smackdown Results

July 31, 2020

— The show started with late 80s-style “stare directly at the camera and yell your catchphrases” promos from Big E, The Miz and John Morrison, AJ Styles, Gran Metalik, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross.

AJ Styles (c) def. Gran Metalik [w/ Lince Dorado] to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Really, really good match. Styles took out Metalik’s legs coming off the springboard and locked in the Calf Crusher to get the win. Afterwards, Styles beat down Lince Dorado and gave him the Styles Clash for good measure.

— Backstage, King Corbin tried to get Shorty G to take out Matt Riddle, reminding him of the “King’s Ransom” he put out on Riddle last week.

— Jeff Hardy arrived backstage after recaps were shown of last week’s ridiculous Bar Fight. He celebrated with Heavy Machinery and a few others.

— Hardy came out and said he’s ready to move on. He is an alcoholic, but he’s also a loving father and husband. Their support is all that matters, and he’s just happy to be alive and on Friday Night Smackdown. King Corbin came out and talked trash, before getting jumped by Drew Gulak…

King Baron Corbin def. Drew Gulak. Matt Riddle came out and distracted Corbin, who almost got caught with a small package. He kicked out and delivered the End of Days to win.

— Riddle jumped Corbin as soon as the bell rang, battering him with kicks. Shorty G came out of nowhere and hit Riddle with an incredible rolling German suplex, knocking him out cold. Gable told Corbin to pay up, and the two left together as WWE’s fake crowd booed.

Big E def. The Miz [w/ John Morrison]. Big E came out by himself but still with the New Day music, literally rolling down the entrance ramp. Lots of outside interference from Morrison throughout. Big E actually kicked out of the Skull Crushing Finale, after being kneed in the face by Morrison. He also escaped from the Figure Four, then made Miz tap out to the Stretch Muffler!

— Sheamus cut a promo backstage. I honestly have no idea what he said. I was far too distracted by his James J. Braddock Cinderella Man cosplay. No Paul Giamatte though. I distinctly remember that he said his biggest mistake in fighting Jeff Hardy was doing so in a bar, his natural habitat.

Naomi def. Lacey Evans. About a 3 minute match. Evans spent the entire time trying to trap Naomi’s hair in the steps, tying it in the ropes, etc. Backslide pin.

— Otis and Mandy talked about eating a lot of food at an all-you-can-eat buffet, but every reference sounded like a double entrendre. Sonya Deville was shown listening from the background. Yes, we’re still on this.

— After a commercial break, Mandy was putting on makeup in the locker room when Sonya came out of nowhere and elbowed her in the face, then beat the hell out of her for like two minutes. She then took a pair of scissors and cut a bunch of her “hair” (definitely not extensions) off. I mean I guess those extensions are still expensive, so… Sonya trashed the makeup area and grabbed a pair of clippers, but officials swarmed and separated the two.

Bayley (c) [w/ Sasha Banks] def. Nikki Cross [w/ Alexa Bliss] to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

— Cross grew frustrated and shoved down Alexa Bliss after the match, walking off without her. The lights went off and everything suddenly went red. The Fiend appeared in the ring and stalked Bliss, very slowly putting his fingers in her mouth and knocking her out with the Mandible Claw.