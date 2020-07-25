WWE Smackdown Results (7/24): Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Settle Feud In A Bar Fight, Matt Riddle In Action, More

WWE Smackdown Results

July 24, 2020

Orlando, FL

— Jeff Hardy and Sheamus open the show with their final comments before tonight’s Bar Fight.

— Bayley and Sasha Banks, who still has the Raw Women’s Championship, declare that the Women’s Evolution is dead. Long live the era of the double-champs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross interrupt and want to kill this new era before it begins. Cross is going absolutely nuts and demands a title match with Bayley, even though she has cracked ribs from The Horror Show. Bayley says she can have her rematch next week – IF – she can defeat her own partner, Alexa Bliss.

— Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss to become the new #1 contender to the Smackdown Women’s Championship

— Backstage there’s a bit of an awkward tension between Bliss and Cross, but they seem to work through it. Bliss tells her partner it’s time to get serious, focus up, and win that title.

— Bray Wyatt appears in the Firefly Fun House and jokes about Braun Strowman still being at the bottom of his swamp out in the woods after The Horror Show. He starts talking to his own head (the creepy lantern) and agrees that neither of them should get another chance at taking out Strowman. It’s “his” turn. The Fiend flashes on and off screen a few times.

— Matt Riddle def. Tony Nese

— Riddle jokes that he’s new on Smackdown and he’s not sure how it all works yet, but wants to give the whole promo thing a try. He calls down Baron Corbin, who again insults him for not wearing shoes and calls him a frat boy. Corbin declares a “King’s Ransom” has been put out as a hit on Riddle, to anyone who can prove Riddle is a phony that doesn’t belong in WWE. A defeated Tony Nese charges, but gets destroyed by a kick from the Bro.

— The Miz and John Morrison host MizTV with Naomi. The conversation is all about the “NaomiDeservesBetter” hashtag that trended, and the two take jabs claiming that while they trend for all their amazing accomplishments, Naomi only seems to trend when she loses. Naomi wants to know why Lacey Evans attacked her over a damn karaoke contest, and says the fans support her the way they do because she’s put in the work over years and years. Evans comes out, they trash talk a bit, Naomi decks her and dumps her over the ropes.

— Kofi Kingston claims he’ll be out of action for more than a month, maybe 6 weeks after that insane double table spot at The Horror Show. Big E wants him to focus on healing up so they can win back the belts. Kofi thinks maybe the universe is telling them something – it’s E’s time now. He gives Big E a blessing from The New Day to go out and show the world what he can do.

— Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak, Shorty G and Lince Dorado in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the #1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

— Metalik and Dorado shake hands and are good post-match. AJ Styles hops in the ring and slaps Metalik in the face. He dumps the champion to the floor in retaliation, and holds up the title high as Lucha House Party celebrates.

— Jeff Hardy def. Sheamus in a Bar Fight. They did an angle where Sheamus thought he had the fight won, but Hardy came back possessed with new face paint and contacts. Jeff then hit a Swanton off a ladder to win. The show ends with Hardy snapping back to normal, and limping away.